Natalie Nunn Pulls an ‘Uno Reverse’ on North West With Halloween Transformation

Natalie Nunn gave North West a taste of her own medicine with a Halloween costume twist.

After North, 13, channeled Nunn in a recent look, the 41-year-old reality TV star pulled an “Uno Reverse” by dressing up as the teen herself.

On Thursday, October 22, Nunn shared a video of her transformation on Instagram, which quickly racked up 1.8 million likes.

North West Reacts to Natalie Nunn’s Transformation

In the clip, the rapper lay on her bed before dramatically transitioning to waking up dressed as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter.

Nunn went all out with her transformation, sporting North’s signature blue hair, grungy T-shirt, hand piercings, and spiky leather bracelet and choker.

It didn’t take long for North to react to Nunn’s transformation. The teenager commented on the clip, seemingly satisfied with the impersonation.

“Omg,” North commented on the video. Kim chimed in, saying, “Too good!!!!!!”, while North’s aunt Khloé Kardashian simply wrote blue heart emojis.

North had fans doing a double take this week when she dressed up as Nunn, which she revealed was her first Halloween costume of the year.

Nunn appeared to approve of North’s transformation, commenting, “I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now. SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH!!”

Fans React to Natalie Nunn’s North West Costume

Fans went wild in the comments, sharing their reactions to Nunn’s take on North.

An impressed fan wrote, “Props for understanding the assignment and knowing it’s neverrrr that serious.”

Someone commented, “i love that I got to witness this exchange.”

Another wrote, “Nat as Northie or is it Northie as Natalie!!?? Hold up now.”

A fan chimed in, “May the REAL Miss Natalie Nunn please STAND UP!!,” while another quipped, “the turnaround was quickkkk! HA love this.”

Nunn first gained widespread attention as a cast member on Season 4 of “Bad Girls Club” in 2009. She later expanded her reality TV career with appearances on shows such as “Marriage Boot Camp” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” before becoming a familiar face on “Baddies.”

Beyond reality television, Nunn has also explored music, releasing rap singles such as “Baddie Bad” and “Doin What I Want.”

North West Defends Bold Style

North previously addressed the criticism surrounding her appearance after some people called her style “demonic.” The teenager pushed back against the comments, urging people not to judge her based on how she dresses.

“Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” North said, per a PEOPLE.

Kardashian chimed in, saying, “Yeah, I feel like people say that because of the black grills and just, like, piercings and stuff.”\

“But I don’t know why you guys should put that with demonic because I don’t get that,” North continued.