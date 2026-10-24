Reese Witherspoon Recalls Frightening Birth Story as Her Son Deacon Turns 23

A-lister Reese Witherspoon’s son is all grown up. The actress shares her oldest two children, Ava and Deacon, with her first husband, Ryan Phillippe. She went on to welcome a second son, Tennessee, with her second husband, Jim Toth.

Over the years, fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching the children grow up as they accompanied their mother to several red carpet events. Many can hardly believe that Deacon Phillippe is now 23.

In honor of Deacon’s birthday, Witherspoon recalled the terrifying situation when he was born. He became the family’s beacon of light amid an environmental tragedy.

Reese Witherspoon Describes the Massive Fire as She Prepared to Welcome Baby Deacon

In October 2003, a devastating wildfire ravaged Los Angeles. An official report declared that over 750,000 acres were burned, thousands of homes were lost to the flames, and 24 people perished, including a brave firefighter.

But amid the chaos and tragedy, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe welcomed their son, Deacon. He became their light and hope against the heartbreak and uncertainty.

“Happy Birthday to my son Deacon, who is turning 23 today! The year you were born, there was a fire in LA. Raging all around us. Somehow that fire forged you: You were born into the light, you carry it inside you, and you help us see it in ourselves. I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom. 🩵✨ @deaconphillippe,” the actress penned her sweet tribute on Instagram, attaching a few photos of the two of them throughout the years.

Getty Actress Reese Witherspoon, daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe attend the ceremony honoring actress Reese Witherspoon with the 2,425th Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California.



Many fans wished the family well as they celebrated Deacon this week. Several remarked how much Deacon and his sister, Ava, resembled their famous mother.

“23!!! Happy birthday Deacon! ❤️” actress Mindy Kaling wrote.

“Dear…they are you clones!!!! You were born again!!! What a blessing!! Lovely. There is nothing more important for a mom to witness and accompany them through their path. You are a blessed Mom. Blessing to you and to your beautiful kids,” a fan sweetly added.

Deacon Phillippe Graduated from NYU This Year

Deacon Phillippe also celebrated a major milestone this spring. The family gathered to honor his graduation from New York University.

On his personal Instagram, Deacon shared many photos of his special day. His parents, siblings, and other loved ones attended the ceremony and went to dinner together.

Fans also felt delighted to see exes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe come together to celebrate their son. Despite their divorce, they have always co-parented well and made the right choices for the sake of their children.

Both Witherspoon and Phillippe were all smiles, standing together as proud parents, and snapping photos of Deacon in his graduation robes.

Fans look forward to seeing what Deacon Phillippe does with his degree and new adult life. Most recently, the 23-year-old visited Paris to attend a fashion event.