Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter Valentina’s Major Milestone With Sweet Tribute

Salma Hayek is a proud mom. The actress has watched her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, grow up surrounded by fashion, film premieres, and famous faces. But seeing the teenager on the cover of a major British magazine was still a special moment.

The “Frida” star celebrated Valentina’s latest achievement on Friday, October 23, sharing photographs from her glamorous Tatler cover shoot alongside a loving message about the qualities that make her proudest as a mother.

Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter Valentina’s Stunning Magazine Cover

Getty Salma Hayek daughter Valentina

Hayek, 60, shared several photographs from Tatler’s December issue, which features Valentina, 19, alongside English rugby player Henry Pollock.

The teenager wore a shimmering gold Gucci gown for the cover, and additional photos feature designer outfits from Saint Laurent and other luxury fashion houses, as reported by Hello Magazine.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the baby that came out of my womb!” Hayek wrote on Instagram.

“Now this gorgeous goddess is on the cover of @tatlermagazine.”

The Oscar-nominated actress followed with a heartfelt compliment that went beyond her daughter’s glamorous appearance.

“What makes me the proudest about you Valentina is that you are kind, thoughtful, caring, hilarious and so much fun to be around ❤️.”

Valentina Pinault Opens Up About Growing Up in the Spotlight

Getty Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek

In her interview with Tatler, Valentina discussed what it has been like attending public events from a young age.

Although she made her fashion show debut at just 11, the university student admitted that being photographed and surrounded by unfamiliar people can still feel intimidating.

“You feel like you can’t smile or you don’t know if you should talk to the person next to you or not. So a lot of the time I opt out of it, but when I do go, I do really enjoy it,” she explained.

Valentina attended the McQueen show during London Fashion Week in September.

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Shares Her Thoughts on Privacy

Valentina also spoke candidly about setting personal boundaries with two internationally recognized parents.

Her father, François-Henri Pinault, is the chairman of luxury group Kering, which owns several major fashion brands. “Growing up with parents who are public figures gave me an idea of what I don’t want in my head,” Valentina told Tatler.

“I don’t mind people seeing what I’m doing, but I don’t like the idea of people being able to comment on what I’m doing, or keeping track of [it].”

Despite her family’s public profile, Valentina said she prefers maintaining some privacy, particularly on social media.

She is currently studying at King’s College London, where she has been developing her own interests away from her family’s busy professional lives, per Tatler.

Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Share a Special Bond Over Fashion

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Fashion has long been a shared interest for Hayek and her daughter.

During an August episode of Instagram’s “Carversations,” the pair went shopping together in Barcelona, giving fans a glimpse of their playful relationship.

Hayek reflected on watching Valentina develop her taste in clothing over the years.

“So it’s been lovely to see you grow, change and investigate and rediscover yourself through the years,” she told her daughter.

The conversation also showed that Valentina isn’t afraid to disagree with her famous mother.

When Hayek suggested an outfit, Valentina immediately dismissed it.

“Absolutely not,” she replied. “That’s always going to be a no. It has pockets, mom.” “I tried,” Hayek responded.