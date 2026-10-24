‘Doctor Who’ Star Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Painful Injury at Home

An actress. comedian, and screenwriter known for her starring role in a “Doctor Who” Christmas special has been rushed to hospital after suffering a painful injury at home.

Irish star Aisling Bea, 42, appeared in the “Eve of the Daleks” episode of the iconic BBC sci-fi series. It aired over the festive period in 2022. Bea played Sarah in the episode. Sarah was a cynical, sharp-witted, and independent owner of ELF Storage. She served as the emotional anchor of the memorable episode.

Bea, a former girlfriend of Hollywood stars Michael Sheen and Andrew Garfield, used social media to share the news of her domestic accident with her fans.

Aisling Bea Suffered a Nasty Cut to Her Finger

Getty Aisling Bea.

The talented Aisling Bea shared the news of her horror injury with the 935,000 followers on her Instagram account.

In a story on the popular social media platform, Bea shared a photograph of herself with a hefty wrapping on her left index finger. The news was also confirmed by the likes of The Sun.

She overlaid the snap with text. It read, “I sliced through my finger with a bread knife and had to go to A&E to get stitches.”

Bea added more text in a second snap of the wrapped wound. It said, “A lot of nurses on here thought my finger was infected but it turns out that’s simply ‘just the colour of me’.”

Fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any lasting damage to the star’s key digit.

Bea Is Busy Filming ‘Starman’

Getty Aisling Bea.

Aisling Bea is currently busy filming the sci-fi thriller movie “Starman.” She will star alongside Hollywood icons Brendan Fraser and Jeff Daniels in the film.

Per IMDb, the plot of “Starman” is as follows: “Visionary technologist Tom Adams leads a historic mission to Mars, but when disaster leaves him stranded, his journey turns into a desperate race against time—driven by a love that refuses to let him go.”

The Hollywood Reporter says Bea will play Julia Hanley in the film. Hanley is a defiant and magnetic Irish photographer. She sees past Adams’ world-changing ambition to the man beneath it, redefining his life through love.

Bea’s other upcoming projects include the rom-com “Hello & Paris” and the drama television series “Grown Ups.”

The star’s past big screen projects include movies like 2021’s “Home Sweet Home Alone” and “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure,” 2023’s “Greatest Days,” and 2024’s “Swede Caroline,” “And Mrs,” and “Get Aways.”

On television, as well as her role in “Doctor Who,” Bea is known best for creating, writing, producing, and starring in the comedy-drama series “This Way Up.” Her credits also include the sitcom “Trollied,” the crime drama series “Hard Sun,” and the drama series “Quiz.” Notably, she appeared in Netflix’s crime drama series “The Fall” opposite Gillian Anderson and sci-fi comedy-drama series “Living with Yourself” opposite Paul Rudd.

We wish Aisling Bea well in her ongoing recovery from her painful finger injury. Thankfully, it already looks to be on the mend. Moreover, we look forward to seeing her in all of her upcoming acting projects. “Starman” in particular sounds extremely exciting.

Aisling Bea’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.