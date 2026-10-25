Kaitlin Olson & ‘High Potential’ Cast Come Together to Support Co-Star After Heartbreaking Tragedy

The stars of hit ABC series “High Potential“ are rallying around co-star Matthew Lamb after he revealed the heartbreaking news that his mother had passed away on October 17.

Lam, who portrays Elliot Radovic in the show, took to Instagram to share the tragic news.

His post was met with support from his co-stars on the show.

‘Your Mama Was Such a Gift

ABC Kaitlin Olson and Matthew Lamb in a scene from “High Potential”

In the series, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson stars as an LAPD consultant whose impressively high IQ gives her a unique ability to solve difficult crimes.

Responding to the post, she told Lamb — who portrays her onscreen son in the show — about her recollections of his late mother, Meredith Lamb.

“Your mama was such a gift, Matthew,” Olson wrote.

“She simply overflowed with joy and kindness…and the way she lit up when she looked at you…. that can’t ever be taken away,” Olson continued.

“You are forever her pride and joy. I am here for you forever,” Olson concluded her comment.

More Support From His Co-Stars

ABC Amirah J, Kaitlin Olson and Matthew Lamb

Also coming to Lamb’s support was his onscreen sister Amirah J, who plays Ava.

“Sending you so much love,” she wrote.

“Scrubs” alum Judy Reyes, who plays Lt. Selena Soto in the show, also send her support to Lamb. “We saw where you got your shine!” she wrote. “I’m so so sorry.”

“The brightest light always!!!! I’m so so sorry Matthew,” wrote Javicia Leslie, who plays Det. Daphne Forrester.

Deniz Akdeniz, who plays the show’s Det. Lev “Oz” Özdil, wrote, “Love you mate.”

In addition to his “Hight Potential” co-stars, Lamb was also comforted by Cesily Collette Taylor, who played Young Nessarose in the feature film adaptation of “Wicked.”

“She will always be remembered with so much love,” she wrote. “I was so overwhelmed at one of the first events that I took cc to. I had zero idea what to expect everyone was filming content around us your mommy and I both had watery eyes off to the side of the red carpet as we just soaked in the moment watching you and cc on the red carpet! Your mom was the only person to acknowledge me and embrace me with the biggest hug! With her warm smile she shared some words of wisdom about the industry. She always offered a listening ear for that I’m grateful. She always took the time to talk to us catch up and share how proud she was of all of you. The very best cheerleader I have ever met! I know you have so many of her special traits! There is so much to navigate in this industry so when you come across a gem like your mommy you are forever grateful. Our family is thankful to have met her and get the chance to know your beautiful family. We will always be rooting for you Mathew keep spreading your light like your mom. We love you! ❤️”

Lamb’s Heartbreaking Post

“I’m not quite sure how to write this. As I’m sure many of you know, my mama passed away this Saturday. She was everything to me,” Matthew posted in the caption.

“She taught me school, she taught me empathy, she did everything for our family. She always had the biggest smile, and she gave the best hugs. Truly the most selfless person I know,” he continued.

“It still doesn’t feel real. I’m not sure it ever will. She loved and supported everyone authentically. I’m not sure how we’re going to get through this, but we’re going to try. Every day I’m going to miss telling her about my day, and talking to her and watching our favorite shows. This isn’t something I ever thought I would have to do. There’s so much she is going to miss in my life, but I’m grateful for the things she was able to experience,” he wrote, concluding, “I love you, Mama.”