Jesse McCartney Reflects on 5 Wonderful Years of Marriage, ‘I Adore You’

Beloved pop singer Jesse McCartney has found the love of his life. This week, he and his wife, Katie, are celebrating five years of marriage.

Today, the couple are parents to a toddler son, Archer, and have a daughter on the way. But they still make time for one another amid their busy schedules.

Jesse McCartney Honors His Marriage With His Lovely Wife

Jesse McCartney is well-known for his endearing love songs. But he finally knows the true meaning of love after marrying his long-time girlfriend, Katie Peterson. The pair said “I do” on Carmel, California, on October 23, 2021. This week marked five years as husband and wife.

“My wife, my homie, my cowgirl…Happy 5 year anniversary to the woman who wears many hats in this family. Archer and I adore you and so does baby girl… ❤️🤠👰🏼‍♀️🤰❤️” the singer captioned a new Instagram post to celebrate their love.

McCartney attached several sweet images of the family throughout their time together. From formal outings to family vacations with their little boy, they’ve truly built a remarkably happy life together.

Ahead of the big day, Jesse McCartney gushed over his bride and admitted he couldn’t wait to marry her.

“I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it… It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night,” the “Beautiful Soul” singer told PEOPLE.

However, McCartney admitted he gets emotional quite easily.

“I cry watching a Subaru commercial. That kind of sums it up for you,” he joked. “So I don’t know how I’m going to get through this… I get dewy, as they say.”

The Couple Can’t Wait to Expand Their Family

Jesse and Katie McCartney became first-time parents when their son Archer James arrived on May 7, 2025. The baby boy was several months premature and spent 70 days in the NICU. Thankfully, they eventually were able to bring the baby home.

“I’m sure that there’ll be a lot more trials in fatherhood coming up, but I feel like if I got through that one, I can get through most,” McCartney told PEOPLE.

“It meant everything to me that he didn’t leave my side…. For us it was really unifying,” his wife Katie agreed. “I think you always obviously marry someone because you appreciate them, respect them and their values. When push comes to shove, you don’t know what’s going to happen. We were on the same team, and everything was for Archer. There was no room for us to disagree.”

Now, they’re preparing to welcome their second child, a daughter.

“Archer is getting promoted to big brother 🤍 March 2027,” the singer captioned an Instagram post at the beginning of October. The family attached several photos of themselves together, including ones of little Archer sitting with the sonogram.

Fans wish the McCartney family well as they celebrate their anniversary and prepare to expand their family.