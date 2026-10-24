Hilaria Baldwin, 42, Twins with Daughter Carmen, 13, for Red Carpet in Strapless Dresses

Hilaria Baldwin and her daughter had a night out on the red carpet. The 42-year-old attended the Gala of the Stars in Beverly Hills. Baldwin was accompanied by her eldest child, 13-year-old Carmen. Hilaria is the mother of seven children with husband, Alec Baldwin; she is also stepmother to Alec’s daughter, Ireland.

The actress recently spoke about her children and revealed they might be following in their father’s footsteps. Hilaria has never ventured into acting as a profession, but has maintained a career in show business. However, she is open to her children choosing their paths however they see fit.

The Baldwins are the focus of the self-titled reality series, where fans have seen all of Alec and Hilaria’s children. Carmen’s night out with her mother represents an independent move on the teenager’s part.

Hilaria Baldwin And Her Daughter Wore Matching Styles On The Red Carpet

Hilaria and Carmen Baldwin were a matching pair on the red carpet. The mother-daughter duo turned this appearance into a family night. Although they wore different dresses, Hilaria and Carmen had the same strapless aesthetic.

Hilaria went with a figure-hugging gown with a vibrant floral pattern in shades of pink, white, and blue. Her corset-style bodice accentuated her curves and chest with a sweetheart-inspired neckline.

Hilaria’s dress had floral embellishments in a mix of blue, pink, and red. She paired her dress with dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings. Her hairstyle fell loosely behind her shoulders to bring focus to her neckline and shoulders.

Carmen also had a strapless dress, with hers featuring a softly folded neckline. The teen’s dress was designed with a diagonal draping across the bodice and skirt to create a flowing appearance.

The fabric had a lustrous quality that reflected light bouncing off it, providing a champagne-colored glow. Unlike her mother, Carmen had a minimalist aesthetic, with a bracelet serving as her accessory. Her hairstyle echoed Hilaria’s, although her hair fell both forward and behind her shoulders.

Hilaria Baldwin caught up with E! News on the red carpet. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said she and Alec Baldwin are happy to let their children pursue whatever they want. However, Hilaria also revealed that four of her children have recently signed with an agency.

The 42-year-old said that her four oldest are “trying” acting out. According to her and Alec, there’s nothing wrong with their children “dabbling” with different interests. Hilaria said she doesn’t mind if the kids either like or don’t like acting, as the “important” thing is for them to explore what excites them.

When asked if Alec has provided their children with any advice over potential acting careers, Hilaria said he’s keeping it “playful.” The fitness influencer revealed that they keep their career pursuits separate, and the kids have so far taken more after their father.

Hilaria revealed that Alec “acts out with voices” with the children, but that’s just his “nature and who he is.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin married in 2012. The pair are parents to Carmen, 13, Rafael, 11, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 6, Maria, 5, and Ilaria, 3. Alec became a grandfather in 2023 when his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland, 30, gave birth to granddaughter Holland, 3.