Alec Baldwin’s ‘Have Another Baby’ Joke Prompts Hilaria Baldwin To Walk Away In Poolside Video

Alec Baldwin may have joked about welcoming baby No. 9. The 68-year-old actor, who shares seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin, also fathered model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Now, the Oscar-nominated performer might be ready to add another child to his brood.

Alec And Hilaria Are In Two Different Minds Regarding More Children

In a joint video posted on Alec and Hilaria’s Instagram accounts, Alec doesn’t seem shy about his plans. Hilaria sits poolside in a red-and-white bikini mouthing, “I would do anything for you.”

Alec replies, “Have another baby with me,” in response. However, Hilaria swats the camera before walking away.

Hilaria, 42, pokes fun at the exchange in the caption, writing, “When “I’d do anything for you” meets reality with its terms and conditions … 😂”

The video, set to Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” contrasts with the playful disagreement between the couple. Meanwhile, comments on the post have carried on the joke.

“Run Hilaria run!!!! 🏃‍♀️😂,” one person replied.

Another person joked, “😂😂😂😂😂 But seriously, you should….😂😛😜🤪😁😁.”

The pair have never been shy about showing their love. Just a week ago, it was Hilaria’s turn as the more affectionate partner. Singing along to the same song, Hilaria fell on Alec’s lap in a humorous attempt to convince him to go on a date, writing, “Feed me before I start auditioning for a telenovela 🍕.”

While the exchange appeared to be lighthearted, the couple has previously discussed whether they’d ever have another child.

Alec And Hilaria Have Been Candid About Parenthood

Alec and Hilaria, married since 2012, are parents to seven children. The couple welcomed daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas between 2013 and 2022.

María was welcomed via surrogacy only months after Edu.

In a February 2025 interview with PEOPLE, neither of the pair seemed enthusiastic about having more children. Hilaria had cited fatigue from childbirth as her reason, saying, “my body’s really tired.”

Alec’s Hopes For His Family

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“I don’t really want one,” the former “30 Rock” star had said in the PEOPLE interview, before adding, “every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, ‘Time to have another.’”

In a June 2026 interview with “E! News,” Alec voiced hope to see his children grow up.

“Well, for a while, I thought I just wanted [them] to push my wheelchair,” he told the outlet, “I say I want you guys to work out and get strong cuz you’re going to be pushing the old man in my chair before long. But, I want my kids to grow up having hope because right now it’s more hopeless than I’ve ever seen.”

Fans can catch the family in all their adventures on TLC’s “The Baldwins.” The reality series follows the couple navigating raising seven children ranging from toddlers to preteens. It provides a more intimate look at their lives following years of intense public attention opened conversation.