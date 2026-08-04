Snoop Dogg & Wife Shante Broadus Give an Inside Look Into Their Beautiful Family Life: VIDEO

For Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, family is everything. The couple gave a glimpse into their family life, showing their children and grandchildren in a video on Instagram on Monday, August 3.

A Look Into Snoop Dogg & His Family’s Life

In the clip, you can see Shante dancing and having fun; she also embraces Snoop, who is there taking part in carnival games and looking incredibly content and relaxed. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, whose given name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a father to four children. He shares three children, sons Cordé and Cordell, and daughter Cori, with Shante, and is a father to son Julian Corrie Broadus, with Laurie Holmond.

The clip also gives a glimpse at their grandbabies, who Snoop and Shante recently made a rare public appearance with when they took them to the “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” Global Premiere and Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, August 2.

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Snoop shared a photo of himself and Shante from the premiere. He posted a picture on Instagram of them posing in front of a poster, and captioned the post with paw prints and two heart emojis. Fans loved seeing it, and the comments reflected that. “Awwwwww adorbs. Its all love baby,” a comment reads. “God Bless You And Your Family,” another fan wrote.

Other reactions include, “Love these 2,” “The king & queen flex,” and “i love the BOSS LADY style.”

Snoop Dogg Embraces Role as Grandfather

Getty Corde Broadus, Shante Monique Broadus, and Snoop Dogg with family at the “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” premiere

“The Voice” coach is also a proud and doting grandfather, affectionately referred to as Papa Noop by his grandbabies. In an appearance on “Today” in October 2024, he said, “So Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack: when the parents are out of town, the kids can do whatever they want to do with grandpa and grandma. Because it’s our time with them!”

He continued, “So [grandparents], keep bending the rules for your grandbabies. Because they’re gonna love you forever, and they’re gonna always share secrets with you. And they’re gonna feel like they have a safe space with you. Let the parents keep being those mean, wall-putting-up barriers. You don’t have any barriers — you’re grandma and grandpa!”

Snoop revealed that he likes to spoil his grandchildren, saying, “My grandkids, they know I got a bowl of candy when they come over. I got video games, I got whatever they want.”

The musician makes sure to attend important events, like birthday parties, but he goes incognito. “When I first started going to my grandkids’ parties, the parents would rush me: ‘Oh my god, it’s Snoop Dogg! Let me have a picture!’ So I had to figure out a way to take Snoop Dogg out of the party,” he said on an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” “So whatever the theme of the party was, I was going to come as that as the costume.”