‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Handsome Lookalike Teen Son

“The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a special guest with him when he attended Prime Video’s “Sterling Point” World Premiere, which was held at Regal Union Square in New York City on Monday, August 3. The actor was accompanied by his teenage son, Augustus Morgan, who is strikingly similar to him.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Son Augustus Morgan Walk the Red Carpet

Getty Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Augustus Morgan attend “Sterling Point” premiere

Both Morgan men looked casual on the red carpet, with Jeffrey wearing all black and Augustus wearing dark-wash denim jeans, a Vans T-shirt, and a denim overshirt. For comfort, they both wore sneakers.

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Jeffrey stars as Joe in the drama series, but it is also his son Augustus’ time to shine! Augustus, or Gus, as he is affectionately called by his parents, has a role in “Sterling Point.”

Morgan is a father to two children with his wife, Hilarie Burton. Their eldest is Augustus, who is 16. Their second child is their daughter, George, 8. The couple has made red-carpet appearances with their children before, but their outings are rare, though this may become much less frequent now that Gus wants to act.

“Now, our 16-year-old wants to work,” Burton told TV Insider. “He’s like, ‘So, if I do a part in the show…’” However, his parents were reluctant to let him start acting from a young age. “We pushed it off for a long time. And now, he’s like a film major at his high school,” Burton said. “He’s shooting his thesis film. [Morgan] was a camera operator on this movie, so that’s a new credit for Jeff.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton’s Children

Getty Hilarie Burton, Augustus Morgan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend an event in 2018

Morgan also shared his thoughts on his son’s acting, saying, “I did a show last summer for Amazon called ‘Sterling Point,’ and he came in and acted for a day with his dad, which is cool. He’s been a zombie in ‘The Walking Dead’ and also just has shadowed every director. When he comes to work with me, he’ll put in a 16-hour day, and it’s amazing. It’s his happy spot, being on set.”

As for the couple’s daughter, does she also have plans to join the family business? “George just wants to be the center of attention,” Morgan said. “It doesn’t matter where we are. We’ll see. I have a feeling she’s going to sneak in.”

“She says she wants to be a director,” Burton shared. “She likes bossing men around…I worked hard at that.”

Burton is raising her son to be mindful of women’s health, including educating him about menopause, as she experiences her own hormonal changes. In an interview with People, she said, “I talked to my teenage son about how I’m going through hormone changes while he’s going through hormone changes. Being a mother, it is really important. We get to raise a whole new generation of kids that are talking about it from the jump. It’s not some secret that they learn decades into their life.”