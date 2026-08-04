Tia Mowry Shares Her Happiness With New Boyfriend Javone Williams in the Sweetest Way

’s fans saw her heartache when she split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, and many are invested in her happiness, which is why a clip of her with her new boyfriend, Javon’e Williams, has brought so much joy to the former Hallmark actress’ fans.

Tia Mowry Is Glowing as She Kisses Her New Boyfriend

Mowry posted a short video on Instagram late Monday night, August 3. In the clip, she looks gorgeous in a white button-down shirt, black blazer, thigh-high black socks, and loafers. She is smiling widely, and she appears to be so in love. The text overlay on the video reads, “Hold the heart to send me straight to him.”

She then begins walking, with the camera following her closely. When she sees Williams, he embraces her in his arms, and the pair share an adorable moment as they kiss, and Mowry pops one of her legs up. It’s a recreation of a classic movie moment when the characters fall in love, and fans are so happy to see it!

The comment section has been flooded with reactions. “Absolutely adorable,” a message reads. “You can tell she is in love,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Love this for you,” “Yesss!! You are glowing twin,” and “Smiling from ear to ear. love to see it.” It is true that Mowry looks so incredibly happy!

Tia Mowry Discusses Her Love for Javon’e Williams

Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict, with whom she shares her two children, Cairo and Cree, in October 2022. Their divorce was finalized the following April.

The “The Game” actress took time before finding her new love, but she has spoken about her relationship with Williams and the joy it brings her. In an interview with “Today Show Radio” on Sirius XM, she spoke about her new boyfriend. “His name is Javon’e, and he is a teacher. He also has his master’s,” she said, Essence reports. “He studied in France, and he is an artist. He’s an avid reader.”

She continued, “Some of my favorite things we do together is we will go to a Buddhist temple and we meditate together. We meditate every Wednesday. He will read to me at night before we go to bed, and the books he’ll read to me are about co-parenting.”

Mowry also shared that Williams has two children and that he is a “wonderful human being.” She went on to reveal how willing he is to support her and praised his emotional intelligence.

She continued, “I manifested this. Basically, what I did last year was, a friend of mine had told me to listen to music, put some candles on, and just write out a list of what you would like in a partner. And I’m glad that it came around the time that it did because I really wouldn’t have known what I want three years ago. I really needed to sit in solitude and learn who I am first. Before I even figured out what it was and what it is I want. I did do that.”