Jessica Simpson, 46, Is Gorgeous In a String Bikini on Dreamy Beach Vacation

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 46th birthday on July 10, and in honor of her birthday, she posted several pictures on Instagram on Monday, August 3. The photos show how she spent her day, and it looks like it was the perfect location.

Jessica Simpson Turns 46 & Celebrates in Style

In the pictures, Simpson can be seen on vacation in the Turks & Caicos, eating a salad by the water, enjoying a birthday cake, and posing in a black string bikini. She looks incredible! Other photos show the pool, a fireplace, and her sitting in the water wearing an animal-print bikini top and sunglasses. In the caption, the former reality TV star shared more about her trip and what she got up to.

“Belated birthday moments in paradise at Cabuya Villa in Turks & Caicos with the most amazing team at @lacurevillas and @pavilionluxuryvillas who took care of every single detail,” she wrote. “Endless sunshine, boat days, our own private beach, incredible food and the absolute sweetest staff.” Sounds like the perfect way to spend a birthday, right?

Fans were eager to share their thoughts in the post’s comment section. “The most beautiful birthday girl, inside and out,” a fan wrote. “You look beautiful. Happy Birthday,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Now that’s a vacation vibe,” “Looking good always,” and “Simply stunning happy belated birthday hun.”

Jessica Simpson Loves the Sunshine

Seeing photos of Simpson enjoying the sun is not surprising to longtime fans, and she has been open about how much she enjoys the heat. “I am a born-and-bred Texan sun lover. My birthday is in July and every birthday party I had was in the pool,” she said in an April interview with Elle. “I don’t remember wearing much sunscreen. I remember accelerator, Sun-In, and lemon juice for blonder hair; I feel like I used to wear Crisco, I had really great moments of worshiping the sun.”

However, she admits her approach to the sun has since changed, and she takes much better care of her skin and teaches her children how to use sunscreen properly. “Nowadays, I spray my kids when they go down to the park and am always putting it on myself too. It’s so funny, because that’s not the way I was raised. I definitely turned it around not just because of aging, but because there are lots of hazards to it,” she shared. Simpson is a mother to three children, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae, whom she shares with ex-husband Eric Johnson.

In her interview, Simpson also made a powerful statement about beauty and self-acceptance. “I know what beautiful is to me, and it really is just about how I feel inside,” she said. “It’s reinforcing beauty from within, and letting that be a reflection of who we are.”

The entertainer has had an incredible career! She made a musical comeback in 2025, including appearing on “American Idol” in May 2025 for her first televised performance in 15 years. She had her own reality TV show, “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” and has built a fashion empire.