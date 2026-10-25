Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler Safe After Man Arrested With Knife on Set of ‘Miami Vice 85′

“Miami Vice 85” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2028 and has a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. On Friday, October 23, a man was arrested on set after he appeared at the Brooklyn filming location carrying a “huge butcher’s knife,” TMZ reports.

Man Arrested on Set of ‘Miami Vice 85’

The 23-year-old man was arrested without injury after he was allegedly “disrupting filming while running across the set of ‘Miami Vice ’85’ in Brooklyn around 11 PM Friday night,” TMZ reports. The outlet reports that police informed them the man threatened one of the production staff. He shouted profanities after his arrest.

This is not his first arrest either, with the outlet reporting that the individual has five prior arrests for “alleged gang-related activities.” These arrests include assault with a firearm and burglary. On Friday, he was charged with “menacing with a weapon in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.”

Everything to Know About ‘Miami Vice 85’

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, “Miami Vice 85” stars Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs and Butler as Sonny Crockett. The film is a reboot of the original ‘80s series which starred Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson. The film will focus on “the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami.” It is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking,” Variety reports.

In addition to Jordan and Butler, the cast also includes Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Alden Ehrenreich, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, André Holland and Michael Irby.

Fans have already expressed excitement about the upcoming film. Two promotional photos of Jordan and Butler, were shared on an official Instagram account, and have been flooded with reactions. Comments about Butler include: “Butler is (fire) casting for Crockett,” “Actually, it’s illegal to look this good,” “This movie is going to be a masterpiece and a major improvement from the 2006 version,” and “Immediately I’m sold.”

Reactions to Jordan’s casting include: “Now I see why you were growing out the hair and beard,” “Suddenly I have information about a crime I didnt witness to share with Tubbs,” “Looking forward to seeing it,” and “Bravo my brother.”

Austin Butler Filming Stunt Scenes

In September, Butler was filmed practicing his stunt driving scenes. DeuxMoi shared footage showing Butler practicing driving in a stunt car. The caption reads: “Austin Butler brushes up on his stunt driving while in preparation for “Miami Vice.” Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Butler and his skills.

“I can not wait for this movie!!!!” a comment reads. “Austin is gonna be AMAZING!!!!!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Austin’s got this,” “Talented Austin Butler,” and “awesome stunt.”

DeuxMoi also shared footage of Jordan from the set of the film on Saturday, October 24. In pictures he can be seen behind the wheel of a car, running, and interacting with extras.

