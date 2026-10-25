Tom Skerritt’s Granddaughter Shares Never-Seen Photos in Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘His Spirit Slowly Left His Body’

As word spread of actor Tom Skerritt’s death on October 21, 2026, fans and co-stars mourned an Emmy winner who always lit up the screen, from playing Julia Roberts’ dad in “Steel Magnolias” to Viper in “Top Gun.” But his family is grieving much more than a stellar actor.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career,” they said in a statement, “we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives.”

On October 25, his granddaughter, Maddison Garcia, gave a glimpse into a side of Skerritt the rest of the world rarely got to see, sharing a heartbreaking tribute with family photos, including a screenshot from her last FaceTime with him before his death at age 93.

“Over the last year his spirit slowly left his body,” Garcia wrote. “Truly like watching the movie Coco. An animated skeleton with so much light shining through a meat suit.”

Tom Skerritt’s Granddaughter Says It’s Been ‘Wild’ Watching the World Mourn Him

In her Instagram tribute, Garcia wrote, “So many weird synchronicities with this FaceTime picture & our last true connection & the date of his death & butt dialing me to be at the neighborhood gathering before they took his dead body away.”

The photos Garcia shared included images of her grandpa bonding with her husband and young children, including a touching photo of him kissing her on the forehead as she held her baby.

“Such a complex, rich & wonderful human experience he lived,” she continued. “He saved my life. He gave me life. He loved us all so much in his weird way & he obsessed over the imagination & creation & art & music.”

Garcia acknowledged that it’s been “wild watching the world say their goodbyes to him,” admitting, “I guess I never really understood his impact on the world until now.”

Skerritt’s granddaughter concluded her tribute by writing, “Anyways spirit is so strong he said a final goodbye to me on Thursday night through an epically timed shooting star.💫 fuck grandpa we all miss you so much it hurts, oh yes it’s a full moon no wonder I’m rambling with tears in my eyes. Life is wild 🌕 ✨”

Many Stars Shared Their Own Tributes to Tom Skerritt

Getty Actress Kathy Baker walks in front of the cast of the Emmy-winning show “Picket Fences” after Tom Skerritt won for Best Actor and she won the Best Actress Award, in 1993.

As Skerritt’s family mourns his passing, many of his former co-stars have expressed their grief, too, including cast members from “Picket Fences,” the ’90s TV drama in which he played Sheriff Jimmy Brock. He won the Best Actor Emmy for the role in 1993.

Kathy Baker, who played his wife, said in a statement to People, “My heart is broken to hear of the passing of dear, lovely, loving, Tom, my TV husband, my partner, my darling friend. He taught me so much during our four years on ‘Picket Fences.’ I couldn’t have asked for a more gracious and kind actor to work with, and it was very special to share with him the incredible run of the show.”

Lauren Holly, who played Deputy Sheriff Maxine Stewart on the show, wrote on Instagram, “I adored Tom Skerritt. I was lucky enough to work with him on more than one project, but the first was Picket Fences. He was our leader. His example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much.”

Roberts posted a photo of her with Skerritt in “Steel Magnolias” and simply wrote, “A shining light of a gentle man. RIP 💔”