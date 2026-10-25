Dakota Johnson & MGK ‘May Be the Real Deal’ as ‘Hot and Heavy’ Romance Heats Up: Report

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly don’t seem to be hiding their rumored romance anymore, as the pair have been spotted out and about together frequently lately.

On Friday, October 23, Johnson, 37, and MGK, 36, were spotted leaving a recording studio in LA before taking off in the rapper’s red Maserati.

For their latest outing, Johnson wore belted blue jeans, black ballet flats, and a black leather trench coat, with a heather-gray sweatshirt draped over her shoulders.

MGK, on the other hand, opted for a denim-on-denim look, pairing a matching jacket and trousers with a white tank top and brown boots.

Dakota Johnson & MGK Take Their Romance From Day to Night

Photos shared by Deuxmoi showed Johnson and MGK walking side by side toward a parked Maserati. The rapper was also seen helping the actress into his car as they continued their day together.

Later that night, the pair were spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont. They were photographed sitting next to each other in the back of a car.

Johnson and MGK appeared to be wearing the same outfits from earlier in the day, although the rapper had taken off his jacket, revealing his tattoo-covered arms.

Johnson and MGK first sparked dating rumors last month after they were spotted exiting a black SUV in New York City. The pair then headed to Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment, though the singer was reportedly not home at the time.

Friends Think Johnson & MGK Could Be the Real Deal

Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail on Saturday, October 24, that Johnson has been enjoying her “hot and heavy” relationship with MGK.

“Dakota said recently she wants to settle down and have kids,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s way too early for her to talk kids with Colson, but friends say they would not be surprised if Dakota was like, ‘Oops, I got pregnant.’ She is spontaneous.”

The source added that friends close to the pair believe they may be the real deal as they are very similar in many ways.

“At first glance, it would seem like they are very different, but the truth is that Dakota and Colson are very similar in many ways,” the source added. “They are light-hearted and love to have fun.”

The insider also claimed that Johnson has told friends that she and MGK have great sexual chemistry, reportedly calling their intimate moment “fireworks.”

“She loves his look and his tattoos, she thinks he is hot as [expletive]!” the source said. “

Although their romance reportedly started as a casual summer fling with no strings attached, sources told the Daily Mail that things have become more serious, with the pair already “making holiday plans.”

“Never say never with those two, who knows, it’s really a wild ride right now but could become more serious,” the insider continued. “After all, they were friends before they started dating so they have a strong foundation.”