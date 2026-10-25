’80s Icon Molly Ringwald Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Marriage With Thoughtful Comments

Beloved ’80s and ’90s actress Molly Ringwald has been married twice, but she has been with her current husband, Panio Gianopoulos, for over two decades. The couple married in 2007, and they have built a life and a family together. They share three children: daughter Mathilda and twins Adele and Roman.

In an interview with People, Ringwald gave a glimpse into her personal life with thoughtful comments about her husband and how their relationship has lasted.

Molly Ringwald Compares Her Marriage to a Garden

Ringwald and Gianopoulos have been dating since 2000 and married in July 2007. “I think the secret is to make sure that you take care of your relationship, to communicate,” she told People. “I always tell my kids, it’s not worrying about whether or not you fight, it’s how you fight. Something we always keep in mind is treating each other with respect, not speaking to each other ever with contempt, no name-calling.”

She revealed how this approach has worked for them, saying, “You can say, ‘You’re acting like a blah, blah, blah right now,’ but you can’t say, ‘You are a blah, blah, blah.’ We also stay away from the word ‘always.’ Don’t say, ‘You always do this,’ or, ‘You always do that.’ It’s all work, but hopefully it pays off.”

She also compared her relationship to a garden and said it’s important to nurture it. “If you water it and fertilize it, and if you give it everything that it needs, I think if it’s the right person, it flourishes,” the revealed.

Molly Ringwald’s Beautiful Marriage

People reports that Ringwald and Gianopoulos met online after she split from her first husband, Valéry Lameignère, in 2002. They welcomed their daughter in 2003, and their twins in 2009.

In a 2011 Parade article, Ringwald reflected on how she and Gianopoulos met. “I had recently separated from my husband and, living alone in New York City, was in no hurry to date,” she wrote. “I thought it best to disengage, have fun, wear heels often, and flirt. Then I met a wholly inappropriate man seven years my junior. Panio Gianopoulos was 25, with big shoulders and long dimples, and was far too good-looking to be taken seriously. Never mind that he wrote and edited books and was a second-degree black-belt in karate.”

She continued, “After a lengthy e-mail flirtation, we timidly set about figuring out ways to meet in person. A plan was hatched to teach me some self-defense basics. I put together the minxy-est workout outfit I could, then nervously giggled my way through the bout.”

Their connection was undeniable, and decades later, they remain committed. Ringwald seldom shares photos of her husband or her children online, but on September 26, she posted pictures on Instagram from a romantic outing they enjoyed. Fans praised the couple in the comments. “Come ON. You guys are so beautiful!” a comment reads.

“You were my idol growing up! Thank you for making my childhood a great one! Love you,” a second fan shared. Commenters also praised Ringwald for her ageless beauty.

Celebrating Their Marriage

On February 1, 2023, the actress celebrated 22 years of being with her husband in a touching Instagram post. “Today, the ‘getaway car’ and I are together 22 years! Happy anniversary to us! 3 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat and a lot of love. Best decision I ever made. Here’s to 22 more, at least,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the post with loving and supportive comments, celebrating the couple and their relationship milestone.