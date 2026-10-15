Dakota Johnson & MGK Appear to Hold Hands During Latest Night Out

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly continue to fuel dating rumors after stepping out together for another night out.

On Wednesday, October 14, Johnson, 37, and MGK, 36, were spotted leaving Say Yes, a 1920s-themed cocktail lounge in Los Angeles.

While the clip shared by Deuxmoi is blurry, some fans have been debating whether the two were holding hands as they left the venue.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Johnson and MGK seemingly holding hands during their latest night out.

“Are they holding hands?” one fan asked, while another admitted, “I can’t tell if they are holding hands or nah.”

“Someone tell me where his left hand is. Is he holding her hand?” another commenter wondered.

Others were more supportive of the pair, with one fan gushing, “I like them together. I think they make more sense than him and Megan. I see similar senses of humor.”

“Dakota out here living all our dreams lol,” another person commented, while someone else urged others to let the pair be, writing, “They don’t have to comment on anything let them be!”

In September, MGK and Johnson were seen getting out of a black SUV and heading into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment before making their way to Estela Restaurant.

“Taylor has let friends use her NYC properties before, and Dakota and Colson wanted privacy, so they headed to her apartment,” a source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported at the time that Swift wasn’t home when the pair visited her apartment.

The pair reportedly first met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July and quickly hit it off.

“Colson had a really nice time with Dakota. He thinks she’s really cool and obviously he’s attracted to her,” the source told Page Six. “They hit it off, and there was definitely chemistry.”

Machine Gun Kelly Responds ‘Fake’ Megan Fox Post

Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Meanwhile, MGK is setting the record straight after a viral post claimed he regretted losing Megan Fox.

The fake tweet, shared on X on Monday, October 12, featured two recent photos of Fox, 40, wearing lingerie, alongside a picture of the actress with MGK.

“Seeing these new pictures of megan genuinely makes me wanna throw my phone into a [expletive] wall,” the post read. “I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to [expletive] it all up. Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is.”

MGK responded to the post, saying, “That tweet is faker than a pair of [expletive].”

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 and got engaged two years later before calling it off in 2024. They welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in 2025.

Meanwhile, Johnson was with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2017 until their split last year. She was later linked to Role Model in December 2025, but the pair reportedly parted ways last month.