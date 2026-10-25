Brad Pitt Bravely Opens Up About ‘Darker Days’ and Personal Struggles

Brad Pitt is getting candid about the people who stood by him through the hardest chapters of his life. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star — who has faced years of personal challenges and a highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie — recently reflected on the importance of having close friends and family to lean on when life gets tough.

The Oscar winner, 62, also faced another heartbreaking setback — he lost his mother in August 2025 at age 84.

The Daily Mail reported that while discussing his new survival drama, Heart of the Beast, he also shared a valuable lesson about finding the strength to move forward, even when things feel overwhelming.

Brad Pitt Credits Close Friends and Family

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Pitt revealed he valued having a dependable circle when life was hardest.

“When I think of the darker days, it was certainly my close relationships that I relied heavily on. Friends, dear close friends a handful of close family, and was very open about my struggle.”, he said, according to The Daily Mail.

The Fight Club star explained that sharing his troubles openly helped him feel supported, not isolated. “And being able to be that free with people who love you and have your back, and that you love back, is everything. It’s everything.”, he added, per US Sun.

His remarks offered a rare look at how he handled private challenges, though he did not identify a single event behind those difficult days.

Brad Pitt’s Life After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Getty Brad Pitt Makes Rare Comments About ‘Family Stuff’ 10 Years After Angelina Jolie Split

The comments follow years of public attention surrounding Pitt’s split from Jolie.

The couple separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The Guardian says their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Jolie, 51, and Pitt share six children. Their separation unfolded alongside legal disputes and intense scrutiny of their family life.

Pitt did not specifically attribute his latest comments to the divorce, which has remained a subject of public interest.

He has previously discussed in a deeply vulnerable interview with Vanity Fair that he made personal changes, including seeking therapy and attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

In an August interview with Esquire, he also spoke about grief and appreciating those who have stood by him.

What ‘Heart of the Beast’ Taught Brad Pitt

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Brad Pitt speaks onstage during the “Heart of the Beast” Creator Screening at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 08, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The ‘Flight Club’ star discussed his personal life while promoting Heart of the Beast, in which he plays James Belmont, a retired Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his former combat dog, Odin, after a plane crash.

The David Ayer-directed film pushed Pitt to work with survival specialists, whose advice extended beyond preparing for scenes in difficult conditions.

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“The survivalists would tell us it’s all about little wins. You’re going to suffer losses, you’re going to suffer pain, but it’s just getting to the next little win.”, Pitt said, per The Daily Mail.

The film explores companionship through the bond between James and Odin, a German shepherd played primarily by Uber.

“I thought that equated to life in that way, in the sense of when we are struggling and going through many challenges, just getting to that next little win, not thinking about the big picture, just that next little win.”