How Russell Brand Met His Wife Laura Gallacher and Their Unlikely Love Story

Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, have been married for nine years and share three children. But their relationship nearly ended before it ever had the chance to become a marriage.

The couple first met when Laura was just 19 years old. They dated briefly, went their separate ways and spent years living completely different lives. Brand even married another woman before an unlikely encounter brought him and Laura back together.

Nearly two decades after their first meeting, their relationship has once again attracted attention as Laura continues to support her husband following his recent conviction and sentencing.

So, how did the two meet, and what brought them back together after so many years?

How Russell Brand First Met Laura Gallacher

Brand and Laura’s story began in the mid-2000s, when her older sister, British television presenter Kirsty Gallacher, introduced them.

Laura was 19 at the time, while Brand was 30.

“We met when she was 19 and I was 30. She fully loves me for what I am. She’s not interested in the famous person at all,” Brand previously told Stylist.

The two began dating, but their initial romance was short-lived.

Brand eventually moved on with singer Katy Perry. The pair married in October 2010, although their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

For years, Brand and Laura remained apart. Then, in 2015, they happened to cross paths again.

Laura previously told Grazia that she had recently gone through a breakup when a friend persuaded her to go for a walk. During that outing, she unexpectedly ran into Brand.

What started as an ordinary walk ultimately gave their relationship another chance.

This time, they were looking for something more serious.

“I remember him saying, ‘I think I want a quiet life and a family,’ and it was exactly what I wanted. So, then it was about seeing if we could build a foundation to make that happen,” Laura recalled in an interview with You Magazine.

The couple got engaged in July 2016 and married in August 2017, celebrating with an Indian-themed wedding reception near their home in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife, Laura Gallacher?

Although she’s married to one of Britain’s most recognizable comedians, Laura has built a career of her own.

The 39-year-old author and entrepreneur comes from a prominent sporting family. Her father, Bernard Gallacher, is a former professional golfer and Ryder Cup captain, while her sister, Kirsty, is a well-known television presenter.

Laura studied art and has worked in the creative and lifestyle industries.

She is the founder of The Joy Journal, a business focused on encouraging creativity, mindfulness and meaningful family experiences.

Her published books include “The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play: Easy Activities & Creative Craft for Kids and Their Grown-ups” and “Slow Down and Be Here Now.”

Much of her professional work centers on helping parents and children find opportunities to connect through everyday activities.

Russell and Laura Brand Share Three Children

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel, in November 2016, less than a year before their wedding.

Their second daughter, Peggy, arrived in July 2018. In 2023, they welcomed their third child, a son.

Brand has previously spoken about how dramatically his life changed after becoming a husband and father.

Following his 2017 wedding, he told listeners of his “Radio X” podcast that he was “living a married life now…I’m domestic.”

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine that same year, he also reflected on finding happiness in family life.

“It’s so extraordinary to find such comfort and peace in a way; things are obvious, getting married, having a baby. I feel very relaxed, surprised but relaxed,” he said.

Laura Brand Has Remained by Her Husband’s Side

In recent months, the couple’s marriage has faced significant public scrutiny.

In November 2026, Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Laura attended his trial and testified about their relationship, describing him as a devoted husband and father.

“Russell, my husband, is caring, he is kind, he is a wonderful father to our children,” she told the court.

She also spoke about the closeness of their marriage.

“The way he treats me is to really know me, I feel very seen by him in every way. I love him very much.”

According to The Times, Brand turned to Laura as he was taken from the courtroom following his sentencing and told her, “We’ll be OK.”

She reportedly mouthed back, “I love you, I’ll be OK.”

The couple has also been navigating how to discuss the situation with their children. During the sentencing hearing, Brand’s attorney said the family was struggling with how to explain what had happened to their eldest child, who had recently turned 10.

Laura has not publicly shared what the next chapter will look like for their family.

For now, she has continued to stand by the man she first met as a teenager and unexpectedly reunited with years later.