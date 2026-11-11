Russell Brand’s Memoirs Under Renewed Scrutiny After Publishers Withdraw Books

Russell Brand’s memoirs are receiving renewed attention after several British publishers confirmed they are withdrawing his books from sale. The decisions have brought fresh interest in Brand’s publishing history, including his bestselling first memoir and several other titles released throughout his career.

Russell Brand’s Books Are Withdrawn By Major Publishers

According to The Guardian, Pan Macmillan confirmed it was withdrawing two of Russell Brand’s books following his conviction. The affected titles are “Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions,” published in 2017, and “Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped,” released in 2019.

Pan Macmillan confirmed it had no existing stock of either book. Neither title had been reprinted because of a lack of demand. However, the publisher declined to discuss whether the author or his company would receive further royalties.

Hodder & Stoughton also confirmed it had withdrawn books by Russell Brand. The publisher released his first memoir, “My Booky Wook,” in 2007. It also published the follow-up, “Booky Wook 2: This Time It’s Personal,” in 2010.

Waterstones has also responded to the decisions. The bookseller told The Guardian it had removed the affected listings from its website. Only a small number of copies remained in its stores. Those books were expected to be returned to the publisher.

“My Booky Wook” Was a Career Milestone

One of the most recognizable titles in Russell Brand’s publishing history is “My Booky Wook.” Released in 2007, the memoir became the Christmas No. 1 bestseller in Britain.

The book also received industry recognition. According to Newsweek, it won biography of the year at the 2008 British Book Awards. Its success established Brand as a bestselling author alongside his work in television, film, and stand-up comedy.

The memoir has also attracted renewed attention because of its contents. During the recent trial, prosecutors referred to passages from the book while questioning the comedian. The extracts described aspects of his earlier relationships and behavior.

Newsweek highlighted several passages that have attracted fresh scrutiny. These included stories about his interactions with women and incidents he had previously presented as personal anecdotes.

Russell Brand’s Other Books Have Different Publishing Histories

The withdrawal of Russell Brand’s books does not affect every title in the back catalog in the same way.

According to The Guardian, Canongate confirmed that “The Pied Piper of Hamelin,” his 2014 children’s retelling of the classic fairytale, had already been out of print since September 2023. The publisher said it was unavailable in print, ebook, and audio editions.

His political book, “Revolution,” also remains out of print. Published by Century, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the 2014 title is among his earlier works no longer available through its original publishing arrangement.

HarperCollins also appears to have removed its two titles from its website. However, the publisher had not provided confirmation when The Guardian published its report.

The status of Russell Brand’s back catalog therefore varies between publishers. Some titles have been withdrawn recently, while others were already unavailable before the latest developments.

His Latest Book Remains Available

Despite the changes involving his earlier titles, one recent publication remains on sale.

Russell Brand’s “How to Become a Christian in Seven Days” is still available to purchase, according to Newsweek. The book was released in May through Tucker Carlson Books, an imprint established by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson with US publisher Skyhorse.

This represents a different publishing arrangement from his earlier work with British companies.