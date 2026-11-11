Amy Schumer Suffers Freak Accident at Home, Shares Photos of Painful Injury

Amy Schumer suffered a painful injury after an unusual accident involving kitchen scissors and a bag of fish.

The comedian shared photos of her bloodied ankle on Instagram, explaining that part of a pair of scissors fell onto the floor just as she was stepping down. The blade landed upright and pierced her ankle, leaving her with a visible wound.

Despite the painful mishap, Schumer managed to find some humor in what happened, jokingly blaming the fish for the whole ordeal.

Amy Schumer Reveals How Freak Accident Happened

Schumer, 45, explained what happened in a series of Instagram Stories reviewed by EntertainmentNow on Tuesday, November 10. She also shared photos of her bloodied ankle and the broken scissors that caused the injury.

“Essentially I was rushing in to open the bag of fishies and half the kitchen scissors fell off and landed at an upward angle just as I was stepping down and it stabbed my ankle,” she explained.

The “Trainwreck” actress accompanied the explanation with a video of fish swimming inside an aquarium.

She also made it clear who she thought was responsible for the accident. “Yes I blame these fish,” she joked.

The incident appears to have happened while she was handling the bag of fish, although she did not provide additional details about where she was when the scissors fell.

Amy Schumer Shares Graphic Photo of Ankle Injury

Getty Amy Schumer

In another Instagram Story, the Emmy-winning comedian posted a close-up image of her ankle, revealing a small but bloody wound.

“Freak accident with these scissors,” she wrote over the picture.

The photo showed fresh blood around the injury, giving followers a closer look at where the blade appeared to have pierced her skin.

Schumer also shared a separate image of the kitchen scissors, which appeared to have come apart into two pieces.

“Dangerous!!” she wrote across the photograph. The picture showed the detached metal blades and black handles resting on a countertop.

Amy Schumer Blames Her Fish for Unexpected Mishap

Getty Actress Amy Schumer speaks at Tribeca Talks.

While the accident was clearly painful, Schumer’s reaction carried the familiar humor that has become a hallmark of her career. Rather than simply posting about the injury, she included a video of the fish and offered a playful explanation of how they had become involved.

The actress, best known for “Inside Amy Schumer” and “I Feel Pretty,” has frequently shared candid glimpses of her personal life on social media. Her latest update was no exception, with the comedian documenting an everyday mishap that took an unfortunate turn.

Schumer did not say in the screenshots whether she sought medical attention following the accident or needed treatment for the wound.

She also did not reveal how long ago the injury occurred or whether it had affected her ability to walk.

The Instagram Stories offered no additional information about the injury’s severity beyond her account and the photographs.

For now, the comedian’s explanation makes clear how quickly an ordinary household task turned into a painful accident.

And judging by her playful response, the fish aren’t getting off the hook anytime soon.