Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Scary Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash during practice at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz, 40, was preparing for the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic when the incident happened. The event is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, at the Florida speedway, according to TMZ.

What We Know So Far

Ford confirmed the news in a statement shared by FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

“Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. He is awake and alert,” the statement read.

The company has not shared additional details about the crash or whether Muniz sustained any injuries. His status for the evening’s event has also not been confirmed.

Entertainment Tonight, which was at Daytona to interview Muniz, also reported the incident.

A photo of the Team Air Force car he was expected to drive showed significant damage to the top of the vehicle.

Muniz was among the drivers announced for the special exhibition event. He was set to represent the U.S. Air Force team alongside NASCAR driver Austin Cindric, according to NASCAR.

The event brings together 12 drivers in six teams, with each group representing a branch of the U.S. military. The race is part of a larger Veterans Day celebration featuring live music and tributes to service members and their families.

Muniz has pursued racing alongside his acting career for years. He began competing professionally in 2006 and later joined the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Muniz Opened Up About Being a Child Star

Before his recent crash at Daytona International Speedway, Muniz opened up about how he navigated childhood fame and built a life beyond acting.

The actor became a household name at just 13 while starring in the hit sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” But despite finding success at a young age, Muniz said he never made fame the center of his life.

In an interview with Page Six ahead of the event, the actor explained why he believes some former child stars struggle when the spotlight begins to fade.

He noted that people who experience early success may expect the attention to last forever. When opportunities become less frequent, that change can feel like rejection. Some may then search for other ways to feel admired or needed.

Muniz said he never depended on that kind of attention.

“I don’t care if people like me,” he said. “I’m just me. And I’m doing what I want to do. I just so happen to go from being an actor on a TV show to racing cars.”

In addition to acting, Muniz had other careers over the years. He worked with musical groups as a drummer and manager. He later entered the olive oil business, acquiring and eventually selling a company with his recently estranged wife, Paige Price. The former couple share a 5-year-old son, Mauz.

Muniz said those different pursuits were not attempts to stay in the spotlight. Instead, they were interests he followed because he wanted to explore them.

He also acknowledged that racing has brought its own challenges. Although he has found some success in the sport, he described the journey as “a little bit of a roller coaster.”