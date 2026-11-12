Amanda Seyfried Looks Absolutely Red Hot at Festive Event — Sydney Sweeney Reacts [SEE]

Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Amanda Seyfried looked absolutely red hot at the Tiffany & Co. Invites You to Celebrate the Holiday Season event at The Landmark flagship in New York City on the evening of Tuesday, November 10.

Seyfried, 40, joined the likes of Mikey Madison, Danny Ramirez, and Jordyn Woods at the glamorous occasion. Suffice it to say that the “Mean Girls,” “Mama Mia!,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “The Housemaid” star turned heads with her gorgeous outfit.

She took to social media to share her fabulous look with her fans.

Amanda Seyfried Dazzled in New York City on Tuesday

Amanda Seyfried shared her look at the Tiffany & Co. Invites You to Celebrate the Holiday Season event with the 7.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Seyfried wore a daring, one-strap black cut-out gown with a waist detail, paired with a black wool wrap coat, and killer high heels. Her jewelry included a Tiffany HardWear white gold and pavé diamond link necklace, the hallmark statement Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock Wing brooch, the HardWear diamond-bezel watch with a Tiffany Blue dial, and a matching white gold ring (per Vogue and Marie Claire).

Her post about it included three photographs from the event. Seyfried looks drop dead gorgeous and embellished her look with a sleek updo with a side-swept strand, luminous skin, soft eye makeup, and red lipstick.

Seyfried’s short caption on her post reads, “The sweetest night @tiffanyandco 🕊️🩵💫.”

Fans, followers, and famous friends of Seyfried flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on her look. Needless to say everyone loved it.

Getty Amanda Seyfried.

The comments section of Amanda Seyfried’s post is flooded with messages from her fans, followers, and famous friends.

One of those famous friends was her “The Housemaid” co-star Sydney Sweeney, who commented, “damn 🔥.”

Sweeney, 29, also dropped a like on the post, along with the likes of Penelope Cruz, Chelsea Handler, and Zoey Deutch.

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler wrote, “y r u perfect.”

Seyfried’s “Long Bright River” co-star Callum Vinson posted, “😍😍😍.”

“Angel on earth period,” wrote author Emily Henry.

“Thats my Queen👏,” said one of Seyfried’s followers.

“She loves animals AND she’s perfect; let’s not brush past that 🥲,” noted another follower.

“MOTHER Queen of Pennsylvania 😍,” proclaimed somebody else.

Someone else asked, “You get more fricken beautful with every passing year. How is that possible?”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Yo’ look like a gorgeous gem of a lass.”

Seyfried is having a very productive 2026. To date, she has appeared in the meta-documentary film “You Can See Everything” and the prison drama thriller movie “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.” Later this month, you will hear her voice in “Ted: The Animated Series” and, next month, she will star in the musical animated fantasy comedy movie “Steps.”

Her other confirmed upcoming projects include the Western drama movie “The Origin of the World,” the crime comedy-drama series “Skinny Dip,” the musical drama movie “Octet,” and the comedy film “Martha & Muhammad.” None of those have yet been given release dates.

We can’t wait to see all of Seyfried’s upcoming work. We wish her well with them all.

Amanda Seyfried’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.