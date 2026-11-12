Steph Curry Defends His Wife Against Former Teammate

Steph Curry is standing up for his wife, Ayesha Curry, after former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young publicly criticized her, with one calling her a “blemish” on the Curry family.

According to PEOPLE, the controversy began after Arenas and Young discussed Ayesha’s public image and acting career on the “We Said What We Said” podcast.

Their criticism followed attention surrounding Ayesha’s role in the holiday movie “Second Chance Holiday,” including a kissing scene with a co-star.

“Usually the noise doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife,” he said.

During the podcast discussion, Arenas, 44, suggested Ayesha should maintain a lower public profile, comparing her to the wives of other NBA stars.

“The only blemish in the family is the wife, in the sense, that she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives,” Arenas said, with Young agreeing.

Arenas also claimed Ayesha sought attention from other men through direct messages, although no evidence was provided to support the allegation.

Curry responded by calling out Arenas, Young and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who had separately discussed Ayesha’s acting on his “Speakeasy” podcast.

The 12-time NBA All-Star suggested their criticism reflected a larger issue involving how women are viewed and what they are expected to do.

He described it as “a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

Curry also questioned their understanding of acting and said he initially tried to laugh off the situation before deciding to speak publicly.

He encouraged the men to recognize his wife’s achievements rather than criticize her.

“Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest you just give the, you know, the happy hands, the congratulations,” he said.

Curry also made it clear that he expected a public apology.

“The apology can be as loud as, you know, y’all leading y’all shows with this topic,” he added.

Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young and Emmanuel Acho Respond to Steph Curry

Less than a day after Curry’s video, all three men addressed his criticism.

Arenas apologized on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast but continued defending his original remarks.

“I’m sorry if he’s offended. I didn’t mean it like that,” Arenas said. “I was just saying that he’s such a perfect dude… but I am sorry.”

Young, who played alongside Curry during the Warriors’ 2017-18 season, offered a more direct apology.

“I’m sorry, Steph. You my dog. I love you. If I offended you, I apologize like a man. I’m sorry,” he said.

Acho also apologized, acknowledging that his comments may have offended both Curry and his wife.

“Steph, I’m sorry for not just offending you but potentially offending your wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayesha shared a message celebrating her husband following a screening of “Second Chance Holiday.”

She posted photos from the event, including a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Steph.

Although she did not directly address the controversy, Ayesha expressed her appreciation for her husband.

“Dream come true. @stephencurry30 as always you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world… because I am,” she wrote.