Valerie Bertinelli Shows Off Slimmer Look After Rethinking Her Weight Journey

Valerie Bertinelli is showing off a noticeably slimmer look after spending years changing the way she thinks about weight, body image and what feeling healthy actually means to her.

The 66-year-old Food Network alum shared a new Instagram video on November 10 before an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” telling followers she was “feelin’ good” as she modeled her outfit.

The clip quickly drew attention to Bertinelli’s appearance, but Valerie Bertinelli’s weight loss conversation comes after she has repeatedly said that she no longer wants the number on the scale to control how she feels about herself.

Valerie Bertinelli Shows Off Her Slimmer Look

Bertinelli appeared upbeat in the new video as she showed off her outfit ahead of her November 10 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. The post sparked renewed attention around her appearance, with followers commenting on how she looked.

But Bertinelli herself did not use the video to announce a new diet, reveal how much weight she had lost or credit any specific weight-loss method. Instead, the post appeared to be about feeling confident in the moment.

That distinction is important because Bertinelli has spent much of the past few years pushing back against the idea that her body should constantly be treated like a public project. Her relationship with weight has been part of her public image for decades, particularly after years of being associated with dieting and weight-loss programs.

She Says She No Longer Chases A Number On The Scale

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Valerie Bertinelli attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents “Love, Again” at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Bertinelli has said her approach to weight changed after years of tying her self-worth to specific numbers. In a 2026 interview with People, she explained that she now focuses less on the scale and more on accepting her body at its current size.

Rather than trying to return to a particular goal weight, Bertinelli has said she is more interested in how she feels and what her body allows her to do. Bertinelli became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig in 2007 and publicly documented her weight loss while working with the company. She later spoke candidly about how difficult it was to maintain that lower weight and how deeply years of body criticism affected her.

Now, she says she is less interested in trying to recreate a version of herself built around dieting. The change has also influenced how she talks about health publicly. Bertinelli has said she does not want to position herself as someone telling other people what diet, medication or program they should follow.

Stress Once Made Her Lose More Weight Than She Wanted

Bertinelli’s current slimmer appearance also comes with an important piece of context. She has previously revealed that not all of her weight loss was intentional or something she viewed positively. Bertinelli said that during an especially stressful period in 2024, she struggled to eat and became about 15 pounds lighter than she is now.

She later told People that she “never” wants to be that weight again. That experience appears to have further shaped the way she thinks about weight. Rather than automatically treating a smaller body as a success, Bertinelli has emphasized the importance of looking beyond the number on the scale.

She has also said she has not tried GLP-1 medications for weight loss, while stressing that she does not judge people who choose to use them. Her comments have consistently returned to the same idea, which is being thinner does not automatically mean being healthier or happier.

Valerie Bertinelli Says The Bigger Change Was Emotional

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Valerie Bertinelli poses at the 2026 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at University of Southern California on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Bertinelli has increasingly described her transformation as something deeper than physical weight loss. She has spoken about “releasing weight” emotionally, explaining that she means letting go of the heaviness tied to her emotions and mindset, with any change on the scale being secondary.

Her focus, she has said, is now much more closely tied to mental and emotional health. That shift has become a recurring theme in the way she discusses aging and body image.

Instead of framing her body as something that constantly needs fixing, Bertinelli has talked more openly about learning to accept herself as she is. That does not mean she ignores physical health. Rather, she has tried to separate health from the idea that success must be measured through pounds lost. Her latest Instagram video fits neatly into that broader journey.

The slimmer appearance may be what first caught attention, but Bertinelli has made it clear that she is no longer interested in letting a number define whether she feels good. The most meaningful part of Valerie Bertinelli’s weight loss story may be that she no longer treats weight loss itself as the destination.