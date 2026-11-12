Valerie Bertinelli Flaunts Stunning Weight Loss Transformation After Revealing She Was Fired Over Her Size

Former Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is showing off her weight loss transformation after recently opening up about her longtime struggles with body image and the diet company that fired her for gaining weight.

The 66-year-old actress shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, November 10, modeling an outfit ahead of an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Bertinelli wore a gray cable-knit sweater from BCBG, priced at $119, with a pair of high-waisted Mersea jeans that retail for $188.

In the video, she lifted her sweater to show her stomach before turning sideways to show how the jeans fit.

“Outfit of the day. Feelin’ good,” she captioned the clip, tagging both clothing brands.

The video featured the song “Wait! Look at this! Look!” by Aqunos.

Fans praised Bertinelli in the comments, with one writing, “Look great. Lost tons of weight. Look 15 years younger.”

Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Diet Company Fired Her After She Gained Weight

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During another appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Bertinelli participated in a segment called “Memory Bank,” where guests discuss photographs from important moments in their lives.

She brought a picture from her 2012 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, when she wore a white dress and heels.

“You look stunning,” host Drew Barrymore told her.

“And I felt so horrified,” Bertinelli replied.

The actress explained that she had started a diet program in 2007 and eventually became a spokesperson for the company after losing 50 pounds.

However, she struggled to maintain the weight loss as she dealt with other challenges in her life.

“And then life started to get the better of me, and I wasn’t taking care of my mental and emotional health, so the weight started to come back on,” she said.

Bertinelli recalled that the company eventually ended their professional relationship.

“And this was the last year, I believe, that I was with this diet company,” she said, referring to the 2012 photograph. “And they fired me, eventually said, ‘We can’t keep going with you because you’re gaining weight again.'”

At the time, she wore a size 12 dress, something she now looks back on differently.

“I remember thinking, ‘But size 12’s not that big!'” she said.

“But I had gotten down to a size 4 — which was way too small for me and impossible for me to maintain.”

Bertinelli added that she currently wears a size 10 and feels differently about her body than she did while working for the diet company.

“And I would’ve been horrified then being on the diet program being a size 10. But right now, it’s about my mental and emotional health,” she explained.

Former Food Network Star Addresses Weight Loss Medications and Her New Mindset

Bertinelli has also discussed how her approach to weight loss has changed over the years.

Earlier in 2026, she told People that she had not used GLP-1 weight loss medications, including Ozempic, to maintain her slimmer figure.

However, she said she supported people who chose to use the medications.

“I think whatever anybody does to help themselves get to a better place to where they feel good about themselves, they should do it,” she told the publication.

The former “Hot in Cleveland” star also explained that she no longer focuses on losing weight as quickly as possible.

“I’ve learned patience,” Bertinelli said. “Stop with the ‘lose ten pounds in a week.’ Why would you want to?”

She encouraged people to pay attention to their emotional well-being rather than focusing entirely on the number on the scale.

“If you want to start taking care of your emotions and your head and your heart, do that, and watch yourself release the weight,” she said.