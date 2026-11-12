Paris Hilton Wishes Her Adorable Mini-Me Daughter a Happy 3rd Birthday — ‘My Little Princess’

Famous socialite, reality star, singer, actress, and businesswoman Paris Hilton has wished her adorable mini-me daughter a happy third birthday.

Hilton, 45, is a mother to two children with her husband, the entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and writer Carter Reum, also 45. Per People, son Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum was born via surrogate on January 16, 2023. Daughter London Marilyn Hilton-Reum came into the world, also via surrogate, on November 11 that same year. London turned three years old yesterday.

The star took to social media twice to share some birthday love for her little girl.

Paris Hilton Wishes Her ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’ a Happy 3rd Birthday

Paris Hilton’s first post to celebrate daughter London’s third birthday includes a video that she shared with the 26.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 26-second clip is a montage of wonderful footage from London’s life so far. It includes clips of her as a baby, and as a toddler skiing, brushing her hair, pushing her doll’s tiny stroller, and carrying a pair of baskets on what appears to be an Easter egg hunt.

The caption on her post begins, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl London! 🎀🥹💖 I dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember, and somehow you’re even more amazing than I ever imagined. 🥰 Now I can’t imagine my life without you. Watching you grow into the sweetest, funniest little girl has been so special. 💕”

It concludes, “You were born on 11/11, my lucky number, and I really do feel like all my wishes came true when you came into my life. ✨ Being your mommy is the greatest gift, and I’m so lucky I get to watch you grow. I love you forever and ever, my little princess! 👑💖”

Chelsey Johnson’s emotional 2026 cover of the classic Savage Garden ballad “I Knew I Loved You” appropriately plays over the post.

Hilton Loves London ‘More Than All the Stars in the Sky’

Paris Hilton’s second post for London’s third birthday features a carousel of no less than 20 photographs. They include several of mom and daughter dressing up, the two laughing together, enjoying a festival on a wholesome family day out, and attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup together.

The caption on this one stars the same way as the previous post, then says, “I can’t believe my little princess is already THREE! 🥹💗 From the moment you came into my life, you made all of my dreams come true and filled my heart with a love I never knew was possible. Being your mommy is the greatest gift in the world, and I feel like the luckiest girl alive getting to watch you grow into the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful little girl. 🥰💕”

It goes on, “You are my little mini-me, my angel, my sunshine, and my forever bestie. 🌸🦋💖 Your sweet giggles, your precious smile, your little hugs and kisses, and your beautiful personality make every single day feel like a fairytale. 🧚🏼‍♀️✨🌈 I wish I could freeze time and keep you this little forever, but watching you discover the world and become your own little person is the most magical adventure of my life. 🥹💞”

London & Phoenix Made Hilton’s Wishes Come True

Hilton’s caption continues, “I dreamed of being a mommy my entire life, but nothing could have ever prepared me for how much I would love you. You and Phoenix have given my life a whole new meaning, and I am so grateful that I get to be your mommy. 💕👶🏼🍼”

Then it says, “Happy Birthday, my little princess London! 👸🏼🎂🎁🎈 I promise to always love you, protect you, cheer you on, and remind you that you can be anything you dream of being. Never stop shining your beautiful light, baby girl! 🌟💖”

The caption concludes, “I love you more than all the stars in the sky, forever and ever. 🌙✨💗 Mommy loves you so much! 💋💕🎀 #HappyBirthdayLondon #SlivingMom.”

Hilton’s own 2024 electro-dance-pop track “Legacy” plays over this post.

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments sections of both posts to send their own messages of birthday love to London.

Hilton’s Fans & Followers Sent London Their Own Birthday Wishes

Getty Paris Hilton holding London Hilton-Reum.

The comments section of Paris Hilton’s birthday posts for daughter are both flooded with messages from her fans, followers, and some famous faces. They all want to send their own birthday greetings to London.

On Hilton’s video post, reality star Kris Jenner posted, “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

The official Barbie account commented on the same post, writing, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, London ❣️.”

“Shameless” actress Emma Kenney wrote, “🥹the sweetest cutest, happy birthday London 🥹💖.”

One of Hilton’s followers said, “Happy birthday little icon ! 😍❤️”

On Hilton’s photo post, one of her followers commented, “Happy Birthday Princess London! ❤️❤️❤️ sending so much love!!!!!!!!💕”

Someone else proclaimed, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL!!!!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user wrote, “Happy life little London🎂🩷🎉🎊 May god always protect you!!!!!!”

We’d like to send little London Marilyn Hilton-Reum the biggest happy birthday wishes as she turns three. We hope she had lots of fun on her big day with her family and friends.