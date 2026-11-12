Frankie Muniz Speaks Out After Hospital Release Following Daytona Crash

Frankie Muniz is speaking out after being released from the hospital following a crash at Daytona International Speedway. The 40-year-old “Malcolm in the Middle” star and race car driver was taken to a local medical facility on November 11 after an incident during practice for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic.

Muniz has now shared his first update since the crash, saying he is “a little sore” but grateful that his Mustang protected him during the accident. Frankie Muniz’s Daytona crash update comes after he was forced to withdraw from the exhibition race he had been scheduled to compete in later that day.

Frankie Muniz Says He Is ‘A Little Sore’

Muniz addressed his condition after being released from the hospital, thanking the people who supported him following the crash. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” he said in a statement shared by NASCAR.

He also thanked Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the hospital staff who treated him. Muniz added that he was grateful for the messages and prayers he received after news of the accident became public.

He did not disclose any specific injuries beyond saying he was sore. Before his release, Team Reaume confirmed that Muniz was “awake and alert” while being evaluated at the medical facility.

The Crash Happened During Daytona Practice

Getty LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 21: Frankie Muniz, driver of the #33 Dr Sheffield’s The Original Toothpaste Ford, walks the grid during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 21, 2026 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Muniz was practicing for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic when the incident occurred at Daytona International Speedway. The exhibition event was designed to honor U.S. military members and veterans, with six two-driver teams representing the six branches of the armed forces.

Muniz had been paired with Team Penske driver Austin Cindric to represent the U.S. Air Force. Competitors raced Mustang Dark Horse R cars as part of the inaugural Veterans Day event.

Muniz’s crash happened during practice, several hours before the race. EntertainmentNow reported shortly after the incident that he had been transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

Frankie Muniz Was Forced To Miss The Veterans Day Race

Getty DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway on November 11, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Muniz said one of the hardest parts of the incident was missing the event itself. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” he said.

He added that he had been looking forward to honoring veterans and racing against the other drivers taking part. Ford factory development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz in the event alongside Cindric.

The Veterans Day Classic supported six nonprofit organizations serving military members, veterans and their families through Ford’s Proud to Honor Fund. Muniz had been one of several drivers from different racing disciplines selected for the exhibition.

The event also featured NASCAR stars including Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson.

Muniz Has Built A Second Career In Racing

Getty TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 23: Frankie Muniz, driver of the #33 Morgan & Morgan Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Karl Anderson/Getty Images)

Although Muniz remains best known for playing Malcolm on “Malcolm in the Middle,” racing has become a major part of his career. He began racing professionally in the mid-2000s and returned to motorsports more seriously years later.

Muniz completed a full season in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 before moving into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He has driven the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume over the past two seasons, with his best career Truck Series finish coming at Daytona in 2025, where he placed 10th.

Muniz has also experienced crashes during his racing career before. Earlier in 2026, he walked away safely from another wreck while driving a “Malcolm in the Middle”-themed truck at Bristol.

This time, Frankie Muniz’s Daytona crash sent him to the hospital, but his latest statement indicates he is recovering after the frightening incident. For now, Muniz has not announced when he expects to return to racing.