‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Christopher Meloni Reveals Why He Walked Away After 12 Seasons

Christopher Meloni is returning to “Law & Order: SVU” for the show’s 600th episode, more than 15 years after a contract dispute led to his sudden departure from the NBC series.

The actor, who played Detective Elliot Stabler for 12 consecutive seasons, left the show in 2011 after negotiations with NBC fell apart. His exit also affected longtime costar Mariska Hargitay, who has spoken openly about how difficult it was to lose her onscreen partner.

Meloni will reunite with Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, in the show’s milestone episode on Thursday, November 12.

Although Meloni returned to the “Law & Order” universe in 2021, his original departure came without a proper goodbye between Stabler and Benson.

Christopher Meloni Explains the Contract Dispute That Led to His ‘SVU’ Exit

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Meloni left “Law & Order: SVU” following the season 12 finale in May 2011.

At the time, NBC executives confirmed his departure to The New York Times after the actor and network failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In an August 2021 interview with Men’s Health, Meloni said negotiations initially centered on compensation.

When the two sides couldn’t agree on a salary, he proposed appearing in fewer episodes.

“My thought was: Instead of 22 episodes, bring me back for nine episodes, or bring me back for 18 episodes,” he told the publication.

However, that proposal didn’t lead to an agreement.

Meloni recalled being asked to accept or reject the contract being offered. Rather than agree to terms he wasn’t comfortable with, he decided to leave.

“This is what I want. If you can’t do it, that’s fine. Let’s figure out my exit,” he recalled telling those involved in the negotiations.

The actor later clarified that he didn’t hold any resentment toward the show’s creative team.

“How I left was a different issue and had nothing to do with the ‘Law & Order’ people, the ‘SVU’ people or with Dick Wolf,” Meloni told the New York Post in July 2020.

“I left with zero animosity, but I did leave clearly and open-eyed in going forward and finding new adventures.”

He also said he wanted to explore different types of roles after spending more than a decade playing Stabler.

Mariska Hargitay Says She Was ‘Devastated’ When Meloni Left

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Hargitay has discussed how difficult Meloni’s departure was for her personally.

During a June 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she recalled how quickly the situation unfolded.

“It happened very quickly, and it was surprising. It was over a negotiation,” Hargitay said.

“And I tried everything I could to fix it and change it. He left. I was devastated.”

The actors had worked together since the show’s premiere in 1999, developing a friendship that continued after Meloni left.

Hargitay previously told People that she immediately felt a connection with Meloni during their auditions.

“I was like, ‘If they match me with him, this is my role.’ And he said the same thing. He goes, ‘I want her.’ And then he and I got it,” she recalled in January 2024.

“I just knew he was the guy from reading the script. He was New York, this dark horse, but funny, light. I’m so grateful that those magical stars collided.”

How Elliot Stabler Was Written Out of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

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Meloni’s unexpected exit left the show’s writers to explain Stabler’s absence when season 13 began.

In the season 12 finale, Stabler fatally shoots a teenage girl who opens fire inside the SVU squad room while seeking revenge for her mother’s rape and murder.

Following the shooting, Captain Donald Cragen, played by Dann Florek, orders Stabler to attend therapy before returning to work.

Instead, Stabler retires from the NYPD without telling Benson.

Cragen delivers the news to Benson in the season 13 premiere.

“He’s earned it,” Benson responds, despite her visible distress.

Hargitay revisited the scene during a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly and became emotional while watching it.

“I remember that. It was so hard because that happened,” she said. “It was sad. Just brings me back.”

Meloni eventually reprised his role in a season 22 episode in 2021, a decade after his departure. He has since returned for additional appearances and starred in the spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

His appearance in the November 12 episode marks another reunion with Hargitay as “Law & Order: SVU” celebrates its 600th episode.