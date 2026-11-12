Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About the Vital Support She Receives From Her Husband & Daughter — ‘I’m Very Lucky’

Academy Award-nominated actress, singer, producer, and director Scarlett Johansson has been speaking about the vital support and encouragement she receives from her family.

Johansson, 41, is currently doing the promotional rounds talking about her upcoming Netflix movie “Ray Gunn.”

Per IMDb, the animated crime mystery film’s plot is as follows: “In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.”

In the movie, Johansson plays the above-mentioned pop star Venus Nova, which means she gets to utilize her singing talents. It’s something she told People both her husband and daughter are very supportive of.

Scarlett Johansson Says Her Husband & Daughter Are ‘Extremely Supportive’ of Her

Getty Scarlett Johansson.

In her chat with People about her singing role in the upcoming “Ray Gunn,” Scarlett Johansson explained that her husband, the comedian, writer, and actor Colin Jost, and her daughter, Rose Dorothy (whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac), provide ample support when it comes to her career.

“My family’s extremely supportive,” Johansson said candidly.

She went on, saying, “My daughter is 12, and she’s really encouraging in a very moving way.” She then added, “And my husband, Colin, is always so encouraging, too.”

Johansson considers herself to be very fortunate regarding the support and encouragement she receives from her family. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Lost in Translation” star said, “I’m very lucky. We all boost each other up as much as we can.”

“Ray Gunn” will be the first time Johansson — who received her two Oscar nominations in 2019 for her performances in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” — has sang on screen since “Sing 2” in 2021. In that one, she voiced a a punk rock porcupine guitarist named Ash.

However, she’s no stranger to singing in general. The star has released a number of EPs and two albums in her time. They are 2008’s “Anywhere I Lay My Head” and 2009’s “Break Up” (with Pete Yorn). She has also released singles as a lead artist, sang on singles as a featured artist, and released singles with the band “The Singles.”

Johansson’s Future Looks Very Busy

Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

In addition to the aforementioned “Ray Gunn,” Scarlett Johansson has a number of additional movie roles confirmed for the near future.

She will appear in the psychological supernatural horror film “The Exorcist: Martyrs” in 2027 and the DC superhero movie “The Batman: Part II” in 2028. Future roles in movies that don’t yet have release dates will come in the as-yet-untitled action-adventure sequel to “Jurassic World Rebirth,” the action crime thriller “The Gauntlet,” the thriller film “Scapegoat,” and the thriller film “Featherwood.”

We look forward to watching them all and wish Scarlett Johansson all the success in the world with them.

“Ray Gunn” is scheduled for release in select theaters on Friday, December 4, and on Netflix on Friday, December 18.

Scarlett Johansson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb. Her discography info was courtesy of Discogs.