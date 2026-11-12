Johnny Depp Takes Massive Pay Cut for Hollywood Comeback Film – Here’s How Much He Earned

Johnny Depp made his mainstream comeback with “Ebenezer.” The 63-year-old was away from Hollywood screens for nearly eight years before making his long-awaited return. “Ebenezer” has had much hype surrounding it from Depp’s fanbase, especially since it marks his return to the more costume-heavy, performance-driven style that is considered his trademark.

The film’s budget will be a surprise to many industry enthusiasts for the price tag it carries. During Depp’s peak, his films were largely blockbuster affairs. “Ebenezer” has a $38 million budget, which has raised questions about how much Depp is being paid.

Now, a Variety report has confirmed the star’s salary for the film. While it might sound like a far cry from the pay that Depp once commanded, there’s more to his pay than meets the eye.

Johnny Depp Was Paid $5 Million For His Role In ‘Ebenezer’

Johnny Depp was among the highest-paid actors to have ever lived at one point. The 63-year-old’s name appears no less than five times in the list of highest salaries ever received by an actor.

Between 2007 and 2010, Depp topped the annual highest-paid actor list. The A-lister made $92 million, $72 million, and $75 million in 2007, 2008, and 2010, respectively. Depp’s appearances in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and collaborations with Tim Burton made him an absolute fortune.

The actor earned a whopping $60 million, $50 million, $55 million, and $30 million for the second, third, fourth, and fifth “Pirates” movies, respectively. He also made $55 million for Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” These include backend bonuses from the films’ box office performances.

With these in mind, Depp’s pay for “Ebenezer” appears extremely low. But while it seems like he’s only earning a fraction of what he once did, TMZ reports otherwise. The outlet revealed that Depp’s representatives, The Agency Group, negotiated a deal that will reward him substantially with backend bonuses.

Should the film be a financial success, Depp stands to earn a lot more. The $5 million represents his base salary, but the more the film earns, the larger Depp’s overall figure rises. Considering the buzz surrounding his movie comeback, he might just walk away with a huge return.

Johnny Depp Has Enjoyed A Successful Mainstream Return

Johnny Depp’s return isn’t limited to the film screen. The 63-year-old has launched a second career as an artist. Depp’s had a massively successful showing at London’s highly prestigious Halcyon Gallery the previous month. His work had also sold for millions when he’d unveiled his art in 2022.

The Oscar nominee also continued his partnership with Dior Sauvage in a new campaign. The collaboration marked 11 years with him as the brand’s ambassador.

Depp also reignited talk of a return to his most famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor teased reuniting with his “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star Orlando Bloom, along with naming what it would take for him to return. The series has been parked since 2017, but a potential revival seems to be on the cards.

On the musical front, Depp also recently joined Aerosmith onstage for a performance. His appearance at the concert sparked a massive buzz, as Depp reunited with the band for the first time in over a decade.