Johnny Depp, 63, Joins One of Rock Music’s Biggest Bands

Johnny Depp delighted fans by joining one of music’s biggest acts on stage. The 63-year-old made a surprise appearance at an Aerosmith concert on Thursday. The legendary band was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when Depp turned up to perform alongside them. Although primarily an actor, Depp has had a second career as a musician for decades.

Depp’s appearance sent fans into a frenzy, especially when he showed up to play guitar. The “Ebenezer” star is busy promoting his Hollywood comeback, making this another chance for fans to see him after nearly a decade away from the mainstream spotlight.

The Oscar nominee has simultaneously been busy with an art career as well, and many are wondering if Depp might be in his renaissance phase.

Johnny Depp Joined Aerosmith For A Surprise Performance

Aerosmith did their first concert since 2023. The legendary act appeared in front of a sold-out crowd for a two-night event. The performance also featured multiple other prominent names. Steven Tyler’s daughter, Liv Tyler, was joined by Alicia Silverstone to introduce the band.

Silverstone appeared in the band’s “Crazy” video back in 1994, making this a reunion 32 years in the making. Among the other A-list names were Dave Grohl, who appeared to play drums, Billy Idol, who performed “Livin’ on the Edge,” and the Black Crowes and Guns N’ Roses, who made appearances to celebrate the occasion.

However, Johnny Depp was by far the biggest surprise. Rather than turn up to simply support the band in spirit, Depp was there to perform. The actor teamed with Joe Perry for a guitar riff during a rendition of “Train Kept A-Rollin ‘.”

Depp was introduced by Perry, who called the former a “great guitarist.” Depp wore blue-tinted sunglasses and a black open-collar shirt as he took the stage. The 63-year-old saluted the audience as his only form of acknowledgment before beginning his performance.

The Oscar nominee was there to perform the closing number, “Walk This Way,” to send fans home happy.

Johnny Depp Is Expanding His Horizons In His Comeback

For many fans, Johnny Depp was out of public conversation for far too long. The actor has made up for lost time, appearing in a wide variety of diverse projects. Depp was recently busy with Dior Sauvage, continuing the campaign with the brand that has become an iconic collaboration.

The 63-year-old took a major step in his artistic career earlier this month. Depp was in the UK holding an art exhibition at the Halcyon Gallery, his most high-profile art career move to date. The actor has stepped into art as an alternate career since 2022, receiving rave reviews for his pieces.

Depp’s collaboration with Aerosmith goes back over a decade. The actor similarly joined the band onstage in 2014 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He is also part of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, along with his childhood friend Bruce Witkin.

The actor will next be seen onscreen in “Ebenezer,” set for release on November 13.