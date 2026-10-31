2026 Daytime Emmy Awards: Full List of Winners

The biggest stars in daytime television gathered to celebrate the best performances and productions at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, October 30. Here’s a complete look at this year’s winners.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Getty Tamara Tunie

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera – Days of Our Lives

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree – Beyond The Gates

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless

Heather Tom as Katie Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful

WINNER: Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree – Beyond The Gates

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series — Actor

Getty Scott Clifton

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman – The Young and the Restless

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan – General Hospital

WINNER: Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer – The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Getty Roger Howarth

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Timon Kyle Durrett, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

WINNER: Roger Howarth, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Lawrence Saint-Victor, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Getty Beth Maitland

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

WINNER: Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Getty Ambyr Michelle

Braedyn Bruner, General Hospital (ABC)

Al Calderon, Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Alice Halsey, Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (ABC)

WINNER: Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Arielle Prepetit, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Getty Jeff Kober

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, Beyond the Gates (CBS)

WINNER: Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, General Hospital (ABC)

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Ray Wise as Ian Ward, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

Getty Kelly Clarkson

Third Hour of Today (NBC)

The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

Today with Jenna & Friends (NBC)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro – The View

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show

WINNER: Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight (CBS Media Ventures)

Extra (Warner Bros. Television)

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen (Outdoor Channel)

WINNER: Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Magnolia Table: At The Farm (Magnolia Network)

Pati’s Mexican Table (PBS)

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

America The Bountiful (PBS)

Best Ever Food Review Show (YouTube)

Fork & Hammer (American Public Television)

WINNER: Lucky Chow (PBS)

Savor The City (TV-One)

Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

Caught in Providence (Debmar-Mercury)

Divorce Court (Fox)

WINNER: Justice For The People with Judge Milian (Entertainment Studios)

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis (Entertainment Studios)

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Getty Tracee Ellis Ross

Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel)

Long Way Home (Apple)

The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar (Pets.TV)

WINNER: Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (Roku)

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck (National Geographic)

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)

WINNER: Home Town Takeover (HGTV)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect (Magnolia Network)

This Old House (PBS | Roku)

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

WINNER: A Different Breed (InkBlot Narratives)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

With Love, Meghan (Netflix)

The Motherhood (Hallmark Channel)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood – An Entertainment Tonight Special (CBS)

WINNER: Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter – The Hollywood Reporter (IFC)

Variety & CNN Actors on Actors – CNN Digital (Variety)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

Outstanding Daytime Special

Critics’ Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television (Here TV)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC )

Living Proof (Hulu)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

WINNER: Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (Hulu)

Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

Catalyst (LinkedIn News)

WINNER: Glam Through (The Ages KeyTV Network)

Most-Ordered (Eater)

The Path with Ryan Roslansky (LinkedIn News)

Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr. (BYUtv)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Danielle Chang, Lucky Chow (PBS)

WINNER: Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Pati Jinich, Pati’s Mexican Table (PBS)

Andrew Zimmern, Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen (Outdoor Channel)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour, Extra (Warner Bros. Television)

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight (CBS)

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

WINNER: Star Jones & Corey Jovan, Divorce Court (Fox)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Eva zu Beck, Superskilled with Eva zu Beck (National Geographic)

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, The Weekend View (ABC)

Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

WINNER: Giada De Laurentiis, Giada in My Kitchen (Prime Video)

Keke Palmer, Glam Through The Ages (KeyTV Network)

Joseph Rosendo, Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out (PBS and Joseph Rosendo Presents)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Ask This Old House, “Thank You Roger Cook” (PBS | Roku)

WINNER: Expedition Unknown, “Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero” (Discovery Channel)

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out, “Cuba” (PBS, Joseph Rosendo)

Lucky Chow, “Made in Taiwan” (PBS)

WINNER: This Old House, “Asheville Rebuilds” (PBS | Roku)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

WINNER: Days of our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

WINNER: A Different Breed, “The Season Begins” (InkBlot Narratives)

Let Frankie Cook, “Pasta From Scratch” (Tastemade)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, “Crystal Coast of North Carolina” (PBS)

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck, “How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone” (National Geographic)

The Wizard of Paws, “Buster’s New Kicks” (BYUtv)

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

Craft Roundtables, “Editors” (IndieWire.com)

The Drew Barrymore Show, Episode 5127 (CBS)

Entertainment Tonight, Episode 45.7 (CBS)

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Today with Jenna & Friends, “Hoda-Bration” (NBC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates, Episode 103 (CBS)

Have Guitar Will Travel World, “The Shetland Sound” PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Episode 5033, (NBC)

Let Frankie Cook, Getting the Band Back Together (Tastemade)

WINNER: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC | Peacock)

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates, Episode 104 (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful, Episode 9511 (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Episode 4041 (Warner Bros. Television)

WINNER: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC | Peacock)

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

France Made with Love (PBS)

General Hospital, Episode 15719 (ABC)

WINNER: Long Way Home, “Lost in Lapland” (Apple [Long Way Productions])

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck, “They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up” (National Geographic)

TrueSouth, “Ocean Springs, MS” (ESPN)

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

WINNER: A Different Breed, “The Season Begins” (InkBlot Narratives)

Expedition Unknown, “Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed” (Discovery Channel)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, “Ken-ichiwa!” (Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions])

Long Way Home, “Deep in the Forest” (Apple)

The Wizard of Paws, “Buster’s New Kicks” (BYUtv)

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

WINNER: Craft Roundtables, “Editors” (IndieWire.com)

The Drew Barrymore Show, “Episode 5137” (CBS Media Ventures)

Extra, “Extra at the Emmys” (Warner Bros. Television Group)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 5033” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, “Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland” (PBS)

Dream of Europe, “London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios” (PBS)

Expedition Unknown, “The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya” (Discovery Channel)

Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard, “Wheel Of Age” (NBC)

WINNER: Long Way Home, “Lost in Lapland” (Apple)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

The Bold and the Beautiful, “Episode 9658” (CBS)

The Jennifer Hudson Show, “Episode 4039” (Warner Bros. Television)

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 5007” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC | Peacock)

The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13260” (CBS)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

WINNER: Beyond the Gates, “Episode 104” (CBS)

General Hospital, “Episode 15624” (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show, “Episode 4010” (Warner Bros. Television)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 6169” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC | Peacock)

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 5033” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Live with Kelly and Mark, “Episode 250414” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

The View, “Episode 6280” (ABC)

The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13145” (CBS)

The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13244” (CBS)

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

The Jennifer Hudson Show, “Episode 4140” (Warner Bros. Television)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 5033” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC | Peacock)

The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13149” (CBS)

WINNER: The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13273” (CBS)

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

WINNER: Beyond the Gates, “Episode 103” (CBS)

General Hospital, “Episode 15719” (ABC)

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Episode 5033” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

The Young and the Restless, “Episode 13273” (CBS)

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates (CBS)

WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)