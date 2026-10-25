‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 27 reveal that Carly and Valentin take on a new mission, while Jason warns Willow.

Sonny confronts Alexis, and Scout opens up to Drew. Britt delivers stunning news to Willow, while Tracy drops a bombshell.

Anna makes a breakthrough as Tracy prepares for battle. Finally, Danny makes a confession, and Lulu receives disappointing news.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:

Carly and Valentin take on a new mission.

Jason issues a warning to Willow.

Curtis gets bad news.

Scout and Rocco’s secret is at risk.

Lulu doesn’t like what she hears about Charlotte.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Sonny confronts Alexis.

Portia comes to Ava’s rescue.

Dante worries that Gio is headed for heartbreak.

Scout opens up to Drew.

Danny issues an ultimatum.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Ava lawyers up.

Dante defends Lulu.

Britt’s news stuns Willow.

Carly shares her suspicions.

Tracy drops a bombshell.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

The Quartermaines are rocked.

Anna has a breakthrough.

Tracy prepares for battle.

Joe questions Carly.

Ric makes a request of Alexis.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Jason grills Josslyn.

Dante and Elizabeth are shaken.

Danny makes a confession.

Trina and Emma are alarmed.

Lulu gets disappointing news.

‘GH’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Finn Carr is back as Rocco Falconeri. Kayden Brenna Tokarski is also back as Scout Cain.

Asher Antonyzyn returns this week as well as Danny Morgan. Meanwhile, James Patrick Stuart gets more airtime as Valentin Cassidin, and so is Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, October 19: Britt makes an intriguing deal; Trina is unsettled; Anna checks in on Sonny; Carly gets the third degree from Lucas; Jason calls out Serena.

Tuesday, October 20: Carly puts her heart on the line; Alexis delivers shocking news to Valentin; Sonny has a warning for Jason; Justine makes Drew an offer; Portia is wary of Monet.

Wednesday, October 21: Anna seeks out Valentin; Britt’s attitude raises eyebrows; Molly seeks Alexis’s advice; Jason makes an offer to Lucy; Tracy and Cody catch up.

Thursday, October 22: Britt has juicy gossip for Lucas; Chase is thrown for a loop; Emma puts on her detective hat; Michael and Jordan await medical news; Ava is put on the spot.

Friday, October 23: Ava pitches a dangerous plan to Drew; Jason calls out Josslyn; Ric and Monet go toe to toe; Lulu is discouraged; Sonny dangles a tantalizing deal.