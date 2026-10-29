Dolly Parton’s Secret Memoir Sparks $13 Million Bidding War Months After Country Icon’s Passing

An unpublished memoir by Dolly Parton has reportedly sold for $13 million following a heated bidding war among publishers, just two months after the country music icon’s passing.

According to Page Six Hollywood, Grand Central Publishing secured the rights to the previously undisclosed book after multiple publishers competed for the project.

Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Sources told the outlet that the literary agency Folio represented the book; it previously handled Parton’s 2023 book, “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

The contents of the new memoir remain unknown, including when Parton wrote it and whether it addresses her personal life or health struggles.

Dolly Parton’s Secret Memoir Reportedly Sparked a $13 Million Bidding War

Page Six Hollywood reported that the bidding process took an unusual turn when Folio informed publishers that it had already received a $12 million offer.

According to one source, competing publishers initially questioned whether the offer was legitimate.

“No one believed them, so they all stopped bidding [and] Folio went back to editors,” the source said.

Another publishing insider described the editors’ reaction.

“They were all like, ‘WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren’t beating that,'” the source said.

However, Grand Central Publishing reportedly returned with a higher offer.

“Grand Central did improve” its bid and “won the book,” the insider added.

Multiple sources placed the final deal at $13 million, although another insider claimed the publisher offered a smaller advance in exchange for an unusually generous 50/50 royalty split.

For comparison, Britney Spears reportedly signed a $15 million deal for her memoir in 2022, while Bruce Springsteen received more than $10 million for his 2016 autobiography.

Grand Central Publishing’s roster includes bestselling authors David Baldacci, Nicholas Sparks, Harlan Coben, Sally Field, Caroline Kennedy and Scott Turow.

Parton’s Manager Reveals Plans for Unreleased Books and Music

Parton released numerous books throughout her career, including her 1994 autobiography, “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business.”

She also collaborated with James Patterson on a novel, published children’s books and released projects covering her music, fashion and cooking.

After her death, longtime manager Danny Nozell revealed that Parton spent years preparing projects for release after her lifetime.

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy,” Nozell said.

“Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come.”

Nozell also addressed what fans could expect from Parton’s estate.

“Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact,” he said.

“If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

The estate has not confirmed whether the newly reported memoir was included in those plans.

Dolly Parton’s $450 Million Estate Faces Changes Following Her Passing

Parton’s estate, reportedly valued at approximately $450 million, has also faced legal disputes involving family members and management.

According to Page Six, Nozell filed a lawsuit in September against Parton’s nephew and former security chief, Bryan Seaver, following allegations involving threatening text messages.

Seaver had previously announced his aunt’s passing in August.

Two of Parton’s sisters subsequently shared a message expressing family unity.

More recently, Parton’s niece Danielle Parton was named a brand ambassador for the late singer’s estate.

The developments come as the estate continues overseeing Parton’s business interests and unreleased projects.

Dolly Parton’s Representatives Confirmed Her Final Health Battle

Parton’s representatives confirmed that she passed away following a brief battle with cancer.

In a statement shared with The New York Times, her team said:

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The singer had experienced several health issues in the months leading up to her passing.

In September 2025, she missed an announcement for a new Dollywood attraction while recovering from a kidney stone. She later postponed her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace because of unspecified health challenges.

Her representatives also recognized her philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library, which has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” the statement read.

Grand Central Publishing has not announced a release date for Parton’s reported memoir.