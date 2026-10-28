Power Rangers Actor Faces Scary Health Ordeal as Brain Injury Leads to Emergency Surgery

“Power Rangers Wild Force” star Phillip Andrew suffered a terrifying health scare as he had to undergo emergency surgery following a “serious brain injury.”

“Phillip suffered a serious brain injury that required emergency surgery,” Christian Ingram of Heroic Talent & Appearances said in a statement on Instagram Tuesday. “We are grateful to share that Phillip is now awake and showing encouraging signs of improvement.”

“While this is a positive step forward, Phillip still has a long road ahead of him,” he continued. “We ask that fans, friends, and colleagues continue to keep him and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as he navigates this difficult time.”

“We also kindly ask that everyone continue to respect Phillip and his family’s privacy as they focus on his health and recovery,” the statement concluded. “On behalf of Phillip and his family, we sincerely appreciate the overwhelming love, support, and prayers during this incredibly challenging time.”

In the comments section, some other “Power Rangers” stars sent well-wishes, including Sasha Craig, who wrote, “Thank you for the update! Heal up fast, @phillipandrewofficial.”

“Praise the Lord. Praying daily for you, brother,” “Power Rangers Wild Force” alum Jessica Rey added.

Andrew portrayed Merrick Baliton, also known as the Lunar Wolf Ranger, in the first and only season of “Power Rangers Wild Force” in 2002. He has stayed active in the Power Rangers universe, going on to launch a YouTube channel in 2025, with the bio reading, “Whether you’re a longtime Wild Force fan or new to the franchise, this channel is your go-to spot for Ranger nostalgia, special guest appearances, and interactive live streams.”

Support Pours In For Phillip Andrew

Many fans also left heartfelt comments of support.

“Thank Goodness all is well and he’s on the road of Recovery! 🙏🏻❤️‍🩹 May the Power continue to protect you my man! ⚡️,” one person wrote.

“Speedy recovery Andrew! Sending strength, love, prayers and everything needed! 🙏🏼⚡️,” another person commented

“Thank you for updating us. I’m happy to hear that he’s getting better. May he have a peaceful, healthy and speedy recovery 🙏,” a fan posted.

” Prayers for him!! He has a huge community behind him in this Fandom!! I wasn’t aware this happened!! Continue to fight hard like the ranger you are philip!!,” another fan stated.

“I’ll pray for you, Lunar Wolf 🙏❤️🐺,” one fan expressed.

“Prayers for a full recovery for Phillip aka lunar wolf power rangers forever legendary,” someone shared.

“My prayers & thoughts are with Phillip, his family & friends, may his road to recovery & full health be a smooth one,” one person said.

“Sending so much love Phillip’s way. We’re all thinking of him and wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong, Howling Wolf! 🐺,” another person explained.

Phillip Andrew Previously Announced He Had to Cancel All Upcoming Appearances

This new statement comes about two weeks after Andrew initially announced he had to cancel all his upcoming appearances for the “foreseeable future” due to a “medical emergency.” No details were given on the exact condition at the time, with Ingram sharing that he had to “focus on his health and recovery.”