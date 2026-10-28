‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legend Pat Sajak’s Daughter Makes Unique Request on His 80th Birthday

Pat Sajak received a cheeky birthday tribute from his daughter. The former “Wheel of Fortune” host turned 80 years old on October 26 and received an outpouring of greetings. The legendary TV figure celebrated the day with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who also shared a post in honor of her beloved father.

Maggie’s post garnered a significant response for the humor involved. The TV personality made a funny request to her father, along with adding an equally amusing but wholesome caption.

It gave fans a much-appreciated view into Pat Sajak’s recent activities after the former “Wheel of Fortune” host’s retirement.

Maggie Sajak Calls Father Pat Sajak Her ‘Bestie’

Pat Sajak retired from “The Wheel of Fortune” in 2025. The TV host was at the primary show’s helm from 1981 to 2024. He continued for an additional year on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” before calling it a career at the age of 79.

Fans have been wondering what Pat has been up to since then and have received sparse details. However, Maggie showed them just how active her father has remained. In a montage of moments shared with him, Maggie wished Pat a happy birthday.

The reel showed just how close the pair are, with Pat and his daughter spending time in a number of special milestones.

“Today is my dad’s 80th birthday… which is weird because my bestie that I joke with, travel with, work with and make silly videos with has the maturity of a much younger man😂,” Maggie wrote on her Instagram post’s caption. “Happy happy birthday to the most incredible father I could ever ask for. It is truly a gift to be your daughter and my appreciation for who you are and all you have done grows every day🤍”

“The Wheel of Fortune” social media correspondent didn’t stop there and left a cheeky request for her father.

“Now please stop winning our Wordle competition,” she teased.

Pat Sajak has his own Instagram account but has seldom posted. His last post was in 2024, and he has shown little interest in updating it. However, fans have glimpsed the former TV host on his daughter’s Instagram frequently since his retirement.

Inside Pat Sajak’s Family Life

Pat Sajak has been married twice. The TV host was married to Sherrill Sajak from 1979 to 1986. He then met Lesly Brown-Sajak two years after his divorce and married her the following year. Sajak has two children with Lesley, a son, Patrick, and daughter, Maggie.

Patrick is not involved in show business. The 36-year-old instead pursued a career in medicine. He graduated with his degree in 2021, an accomplishment his father gushed over at the time.

Sajak’s daughter followed him into the industry. Maggie, 31, is a graduate of Princeton University and the Georgetown University Law School. However, she has pursued an entertainment career. She initially entered music, releasing multiple tracks in the early 2010s.

Maggie has since turned to her father’s production. She is currently the on-air social media correspondent for “The Wheel of Fortune.” Maggie also holds a second role as the special Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition, which she has fulfilled since 2023.