Emmy-Winning ‘Daily Show’ Writer Passes Away After Tragic Accident – He Will Be Missed

Kevin Bleyer, who was a famed writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and ABC’s “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, has passed away at 54 following a tragic car accident. In addition to his television writing career, Bleyer also served as a speechwriter for former U.S. President Barack Obama.

According to Deadline, Bleyer passed away on October 25 after being involved in a car accident on a rural road in Millrift, PA, which is also where he owned a country home. Following his death, Bleyer’s wife, Nella Vera, released a statement.

“Kevin spent his life finding the perfect words to make people laugh, think, and see the world a little differently,” she began. “I was lucky enough to know the humor, curiosity, mischief, and tenderness behind those words—and to be loved by a man who made my own world more joyful, more adventurous, and infinitely more beautiful.”

Kevin Bleyer Leaves Behind an Unforgettable Legacy

Bleyer was originally from Bethesda, Maryland, before relocating to Seattle and later becoming a child actor. Notably, it was during this time that he appeared in a famous commercial for Aim toothpaste. He was also cast in the 1985 Oscar-nominated film “Twice in a Lifetime” alongside Gene Hackman and Amy Madigan.

Regarding his TV writing career, he began in the late 1990s, writing episodes for ABC’s “Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher.” Notably, he also served as a producer on that show, working on 30 episodes before it was canceled in 2002.

Two years later, Bleyer pivoted to late-night, writing for “Dennis Miller,” which aired on CNBC from 2004 until 2005. His work was featured on 66 episodes of the shortlived series.

Regarding his big break, he began writing on “The Daily Show With John Stewart” in 2006, staying with the series until Stewart’s exit six years later.