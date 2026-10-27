Amy Schumer Embraces Aging & Sight Loss With Gorgeous No-Filter Glasses Selfie [PHOTO]

Actress, stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and director Amy Schumer has shared a stunning no-filter selfie as she embraces aging and gradual sight loss.

Schumer, 45 (which isn’t anywhere close to being “old,” let’s be clear), is all too aware that getting older comes to us all. She’s also no stranger to the fact that our sight worsens as we age. However, she isn’t letting either of those facts get to her in the slightest.

She recently showed off an incredible 50-pound weight loss and flaunted that fact in a series of vacation photographs in which she wore a tiny bikini — something she rarely did as a younger woman.

The star of movies like 2015’s “Trainwreck,” 2017’s “Snatched,” 2019’s “I Feel Pretty,” the documentary series “Expecting Amy,” and the comedy-drama series “Life & Beth” took to social media to upload a selfie in which she unashamedly and gracefully welcomes the aging process.

Amy Schumer Now Wears Eyeglasses to Help Her See Clearer

Amy Schumer shared her no-filter selfie with the 12.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

In the picture, the star is seemingly at home, wearing no makeup and a black vest top. Her hair is tied up and, most notably, she is wearing a brand new pair of eyeglasses following the acceptance of the fact that her sight is getting worse as she ages (as it does with most of us).

Schumer’s caption on her post reads, “Getting older means losing your sight but finally seeing! Thanks for the rec @emesegormley no filter here and in life.”

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her no-filter snap and her new glasses.

Schumer’s Fans & Followers Love Her New Bespectacled Look

Getty Amy Schumer.

The comments section of Amy Schumer’s latest post is awash with positive messages from her fans and followers. They all absolutely love her new bespectacled look and the fact she is embracing the aging process.

Journalist and television personality Allison Hagendorf commented, “Love these on you! My newly blind era needs these immediately. 😍”

Australian television presenter Sophie Monk wrote, “Your skin is beautiful 😍.”

One of Schumer’s followers proclaimed, “Suits you! ✨”

Another follower stated, “Obsessed with you and @kitseyecare ❤️❤️❤️.”

Somebody else posted, “Those look great!!!!!!🔥”

“Intellectual and still hilarious and beautiful💡,” said someone else.

Last but no least, one Instagram user commented, “So cute tho!”

It’s great that Schumer is embracing the aging process and we have to agree with all of the above comments — she looks amazing.

This year, the star hasn’t added any new acting credits to her impressive body of work. She does, however, have one upcoming project. It’s a little bit up in the air at the moment and the exact details of the project are unconfirmed, but she will co-write and co-star in an as-yet-untitled comedy movie alongside the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence.

We absolutely can’t wait to see that one and look forward to seeing more of Schumer rocking her new glasses going forward.

Amy Schumer’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.