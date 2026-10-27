Barbara Eden, 95, Makes Public Appearance After Health Scare

Barbara Eden is back out meeting fans after a health scare forced the beloved “I Dream of Jeannie” star to cancel a public appearance earlier this fall.

The 95-year-old actress attended the Hollywood Show, an autograph and pop culture expo, in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Eden Looked Healthy As She Left Her Car

Photos showed Eden stepping out of her car in an elegant black outfit, with a red jacket draped over her arm, per Page Six. She accessorized with a turquoise necklace and matching earrings, along with black wedge heels.

Footage shared by the event’s Instagram account showed Eden greeting fans, drawing praise from people delighted to see the television icon looking well.

“What a ray of sunshine Ms Eden is! Beautiful inside and out. And there is no way she is in her 90s!” one person commented.

Other fans couldn’t get over how great the icon looked.

Someone else added, “Looking gorgeous at her age god bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️ to you Barbara Eden.”

Eden also gave followers a glimpse of her weekend on Instagram Monday, Oct. 26, sharing photos from the event and revealing that she had crossed paths with another Hollywood star.

“Look who I bumped into this past weekend! Ann Margret! Always so much fun and energy!” she wrote.

Eden Previously Canceled an Event

The outing comes nearly two months after Eden withdrew from an appearance at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival in early September.

Organizers announced at the time that the actress would be unable to attend because of a “sudden illness,” prompting concern among fans.

Eden later addressed the news herself, explaining that a newly prescribed medication was responsible for the problem rather than an ongoing illness.

“Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication,” she began in her Instagram statement. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects.”

The medication’s effects left Eden uncomfortable enough that her doctor advised her to stay home while the situation was addressed.

“Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out,” she added.

The actress acknowledged that the timing was unfortunate but thanked those who had reached out with messages of support.

Eden described the situation as “awful timing” and expressed her “deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern.”

She ended her message on an optimistic note, reassuring fans that she hoped to resume her usual activities once her doctor approved.

“This is just a speedbump!” she concluded her post. “I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!”

With a career in acting and singing spanning more than seven decades, Eden remains closely associated with “I Dream of Jeannie.” She played the titular magical djinn opposite Larry Hagman, who portrayed astronaut Anthony “Tony” Nelson, on the NBC sitcom. The series ran for five seasons from 1965 to 1970.

Eden celebrated her 95th birthday in August. Her appearance at the Hollywood Show offered fans a chance to see her back at a public event following the medication-related setback.