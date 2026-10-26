Beloved Voice Actor Behind Many Iconic Cartoon Characters Passes at 46 — Tributes Pour In

A beloved and prolific voice actor behind some of the most iconic cartoon characters in pop culture history has sadly passed away at the age of just 46.

Talented Canadian star Eric Bauza was known best for voicing several “Looney Tunes” characters, for which he won three Emmy Awards for his performances in “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Bugs Bunny Builders,” and “Teen Titans Go!”

Bauza was born on December 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Toronto. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he passed away on Sunday, October 25 and his cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The department said the manner of the star’s passing was natural.

His family took to social media to announce the sad news of Bauza’s passing to his fans.

Eric Bauza’s Family’s Announcement Was Brief

Eric Bauza’s family took to his Instagram account to share the tragic news of his sudden passing with his 216,000 followers. They kept it brief as they processed the heartbreaking news themselves.

The family’s post includes a single black image with white text overlaid on it. Said text mimics the post’s statement in the caption word for word.

Their statement begins, “From the Family of Eric Bauza:”

It goes on, “Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly.”

The statement concludes, “More details to come.”

Bauza’s passing is a huge loss to the entertainment industry as his contribution to it was vast, to say the least.

Bauza’s Filmography Was Extensive

Getty Eric Bauza (holding Road Runner) with the cast of “Coyote Vs. Acme” at its premiere.

The loss of Eric Bauza is felt across the entertainment industry due to the many credits he amassed and the countless people he worked with.

As previously touched upon, Bauza voiced many iconic “Looney Tunes” characters. In his penultimate movie credit alone, “Coyote Vs. Acme,” he provided the voices of Bugs Bunny, Charlie Dog, Daffy Duck, Dr. Peter Lorre, Foghorn Leghorn, Gossamer, Pepé Le Pew, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Senator Elmer Fudd, and Tweety.

His final movie credit was Universal’s animated fantasy comedy, “Forgotten Island,” in which he voiced Button Wutton.

Other notable characters he has voiced (and there have been hundreds, if not thousands) include Puss in Boots in Netflix’s “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” Baby Fozzie in the 2018 “Muppet Babies” reboot, Foop in “Fairly Odd Parents,” Tiger Claw in the 2012 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series, Buhdeuce in Nickelodeon’s “Breadwinners,” Dr. Psychobos in “Ben 10: Omniverse,” and Splinter in both the “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series and film.

As soon as news of Bauza’s death reached the internet, tributes began pouring in for him on social media.

Tributes Poured in for ‘Kind,’ ‘Funny’ & ‘Generous’ Bauza

Getty Eric Bauza at the “Forgotten Island” premiere.

The comments section of the announcement post about Eric Bauza’s passing on Instagram is teeming with messages of love and condolence from his fans, followers, and friends. They included many from some familiar faces.

Fellow voice actor Grey DeLisle wrote, “One of the most talented, kind, funny, generous souls. I can’t comprehend this. 💔”

“The Boys” actor Jack Quaid commented, “This is absolutely devastating. Had the honor of getting to know him over the years. I always looked up to him both as a voice actor and as a person. What an absolute legend and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Sending love to the entire family. We’re gonna miss you, buddy. ❤️”

Actor and singer Vincent Martella said, “I’m in complete shock and disbelief. A tremendously talented and kind coworker who I always had great conversations with and learned from. Sending so much love to his family. He was a giant. A titan in our industry.”

Comedian and actor Ron Funches posted, “I’m at a loss for words. I love you Eric. Thank you for all your art and magic and kindness. ❤️❤️”

Another voice actor, Jim Cummings, noted, “I am at a loss for words. Such a young kind man ❤️.”

Animator Dana Terrace wrote, “I can’t believe I’m reading this. He was always so kind and enthusiastic wherever I saw him. What an absolute tragedy, my heart goes out to his family.”

Fans Had Their Say, Too

A huge fan of Bauza’s said, “I have no words I am absolutely heartbroken over this omg.”

Another fan posted the most complimentary tribute, writing, “he was an amazing man… truly a modern Mel Blanc.”

Someone else proclaimed, “I am in shock, sadness and in tears right now. 😢 💔”

Finally, another Instagram user commented, “I only met him once (this year at SDCC) but I immediately knew I wanted to cross paths with this kind and looney man again. A devastating loss to us all.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Eric Bauza at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may the talented star rest in eternal peace.

Eric Bauza’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.