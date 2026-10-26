Donna Mills, 85, Reveals the One Thing She Won’t Do on OnlyFans Despite Unusual Fan Requests

“Knots Landing” star Donna Mills is opening up about the unusual requests she receives from OnlyFans subscribers, including one everyday activity she refuses to share.

The 85-year-old actress discussed her experience on the subscription platform during the October 23 episode of ABC’s “Nightline,” telling correspondent Kayna Whitworth that some fans want to watch her complete ordinary tasks.

“I do the Peloton,” Mills said while describing the content she shares. “Just, you know, they’re the things of everyday life: having a cup of coffee, you know. They say they like it when you brush your teeth … I’m not going to brush my teeth.”

Mills also said she believes most of her subscribers are men, though she isn’t always sure who is following her.

“I think so. Yeah. Sometimes you don’t know,” she said.

The actress joined OnlyFans to give longtime fans a closer look at her personal life, but she has established boundaries about what she is willing to share.

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Mills discussed additional requests during an appearance on the “Creators Inc.” podcast, explaining that subscribers frequently ask to see her without makeup.

“They seem to want to see me with without makeup when I go to bed at night, when I get up in the morning. I don’t know if I’m going to let them see that,” Mills said. “But that kind of thing, the personal life that I lead and they they just want to be part of it.”

The actress has fulfilled some unusual requests, including filming herself stomping grapes with her bare feet.

However, she explained that her subscribers are primarily interested in learning about her daily routine rather than seeing the type of content often associated with the adults-only platform.

“They want something different from me than most people on this platform,” Mills said. “They just want to be friends.”

“They want to know me,” she continued. “They want to know what I do during the day when I’m home. They want to see my home. They want to know much more about my personal life than than we ever experienced back in the ’80s and the ’90s.”

The ‘Knots Landing’ Star Opens Up About Her Six-Figure OnlyFans Earnings

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Mills has also discussed her OnlyFans earnings.

During her conversation with Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, he revealed that the actress had already generated substantial earnings on the platform.

“You’re working with Creators Inc., and I can say that you are doing incredibly well, many six figures, and it’s been early,” Bachman told her.

Mills did not disclose an exact earnings figure during the exchange.

The actress previously explained her decision to join OnlyFans in a statement, saying she wanted to communicate more directly with the people who have followed her career.

“The support and encouragement my fans have shown me over the years has meant the world to me,” Mills said. “While social media has been a great way to keep in touch, I’m thrilled to be joining OnlyFans, where I can connect with people in a more personal, direct way.”