Why Michael Douglas Didn’t Receive Any Of His Father Kirk’s $61 Million Fortune

At the time of 103-year-old Kirk Douglas’ passing, he had an estimated net worth of around a whopping $61 million. Though his son Michael Douglas, who recently released his memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’, didn’t see a single penny of it. Michael was open in his book about rifts that happened between him and his dad, including a notable moment where he felt he really disappointed his dad that he still holds regret over to this day.

However, there are actually a number of reasons why Michael didn’t inherit the money that go beyond any strains of a father and son bond.

Why Didn’t Michael Inherit Any Money?

SANTA BARBARA, CA – OCTOBER 13: Actor Kirk Douglas (L) and actor Michael Douglas attend SBIFF’s 2011 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence In Film honoring Michael Douglas at the Biltmore Four Seasons on October 13, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

One of the main reasons Michael didn’t inherit his father’s fortune was that he instead chose to donate the majority of it to charity. According to The Daily Mirror, approximately $50 million out of Kirk’s fortune was split between an assortment of philanthropic causes via The Douglas Foundation to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves”. Though Michael likely already knew this was the late star’s choice.

Some of the beneficiaries of The Douglas Foundation include St Lawrence University to he p fund scholarships, Westwood’s Sinai Temple, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theater, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

It also isn’t uncommon for wealthy stars to leave their children who already have great wealth of their own out of the line to inherit their money because they simply won’t need it. Michael has an estimated net worth of between $350 million and $400 million as of 2026 – a wealth far greater than what his father possessed. A large portion of this wealth comes from his estate and holdings.

Kirk Douglas Passing Away

Michael announced the news of his father’s passing back in 2020 by releasing a joint emotional statement with his brothers online. The statement read: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

May he rest in peace.



