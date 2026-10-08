Michael Douglas Bravely Discloses That The FBI Warned Him Of a Planned Attack on His Life at The Oscars

Michael Douglas has recalled a terrifying time that the FBI notified him of a potential planned attack on his life that would have taken place at the Academy Awards in 1989. The news of the security scare was spilled in Michael’s recently released memoir titled ‘One Helluva Ride’.

What Happened??

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Michael Douglas

Michael was left fearing for his life at the Academy Awards back in the 80s, where he was due to get up on stage and speak to the crowd. FBI agents warned that star that there was a tip that someone was plotting to stab him with a needle infected with HIV moments before he was due to get up on stage at the Shrine Auditorium.

The actor was invited to the ceremony to present the award for Best Actress after winning Best Actor himself the previous year for his role as Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street”. However, Michael was promptly approached by an FBI agent and a member of the Los Angeles Police Department warning him that his safely may be at risk.

Michael wrote in his memoir about the incident: “Instead of being greeted by a valet or an event organiser, I was met by an FBI agent and a sergeant from the LAPD.”

The star reported that he had been told: “We have information that someone will try to stab you with an HIV-infected needle tonight.”

Michael noted that this was particularly terrifying and could have fatal consequences given the time the threat was made, sharing further: “This was during the height of the AIDS crisis, and getting stabbed with an infected needle would essentially be a death sentence.”

What Did Michael Do?

Michael decided before anything else that he needed to step outside and get some fresh air. He had been informed that undercover officers were placed all around the auditorium but his nerves were naturally peaked.

Despite the situation, he decided to bravely go ahead with his speech regardless, but noted in his memoir how surreal the circumstances felt. He penned: “This whole evening felt surreal. When it was time to present the award for Best Actress, as I walked out, I took a quick glance into the crowd to make sure that no one was rushing to the stage. All I could see were blinding lights.”

A friend of Michael’s who spoke to Page Six about the experience nearer the time claimed: “He was advised by the agent not to go out there (on stage.) They knew the person was in (the venue), but they didn’t know where. (They) could have been in the staff, the crew or the crowd.”

The pal added: “Michael was scared s***less. It was a really ballsy move for him to go out there.”

Michael’s memoir touches upon all kinds of topics and anecdotes in his life from his fall out with Julia Roberts to his turn to monogamy, infidelity, and addiction. We wish Michael all the best and commend how open he has been in his new book.

