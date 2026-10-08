Michael Douglas Reveals The Candid Response He Gave When Now-Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Asked For Monogamy

Michael Douglas has shared the candid response he gave to his now-wife Catherine Zeta Jones when she asked for monogamy when beginning to date him. The now 82-year-old didn’t always live a monogamous lifestyle, but that changed when the stunning Catherine came into his life.

The Conversation

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Michael and Catherine had a conversation right at the start of when they began dating, where Catherine made it clear to Michael that she would only continue seeing him if he were to stop seeing anybody else.

He recalled that Catherine “told [him] she understood that I was a single guy who’d come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous.” Michael also shared that Catherine said to him: “I’m not interested in dating you if you’re dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.”

At the time of the conversation Michael had only recently ended things with his first wife, Diandra Douglas, who he split from back in 1995. He was seeing five women in different cities, who he deemed as “girlfriends”, and felt that keeping one lady per city was a more “respectful” way to be non-monogamous for all involved.

He noted: “I made sure they all lived in different cities, which felt like a respectful way to be non-monogamous. None of them asked for a commitment or even asked what else I was up to. I am sure they were seeing other people, too.”

Speaking to Catherine, Michael simply asked her if she could give him some time as he would have to make “five quick calls”. This seemed to shock Catherine who responded with: “Five? You have to make five calls?”

Though Michael followed through and made each oft he five calls on the same day. Speaking about the calls, Michael said: “That day, I called each one to say I met somebody and would no longer be able to continue seeing them. They all took it well.”

Michael and Catherine

Michael and Catherine first crossed paths during an early screening of her 1998 film, “The Mask of Zorro”. Just a matter of weeks later the stars appeared to align and the duo crossed paths again at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where Michael was promoting “A Perfect Murder”.

In his new memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride’, Michael recalls being instantly blown away by Catherine, and not just by her stunning looks. He penned: “She was smart, funny, unpretentious, and, yes, breathtakingly beautiful. She just seemed so confident and self-assured, too.”

Today, Michael feels that his connection with Catherine only continues to deepen as the years go by. He notes: “There’s just an unknown at a certain point over time. It goes beyond being attracted to somebody in this matter. It’s just an unknown bond of being close and… a mutual respect.”

The couple share two children together – Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23 – and Michael has another child – Cameron, 47 – with his ex wife. We wish the happy couple all the best and applaud Michael for being so honest in his memoir.