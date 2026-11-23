Three-time Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg has announced his next film, a Western, following 2026’s “Disclosure Day.” This time, the 79-year-old filmmaker is teaming up with “One Battle After Another” director Paul Thomas Anderson to pen the script. The movie, an adaptation of “The Heart in Winter,” is currently set to arrive in 2028.

Regarding the cast, the currently untitled Spielberg film will star Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy, and Mark Rylance.

Steven Spielberg Opens Up About His Untitled Western

Getty Steven Spielberg

Per Deadline, the yet-to-be titled Spielberg film will certer around two fugatves who are both trying to figure out their place in the American West. In addition to Spielberg, producers on the film are Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sarah Murphy, Anderson, and Spielberg.

The “Disclosure Day” director spoke to Deadline about working with Anderson on the film.

“It’s really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team,” he said.

This planned film will mark Anderson’s first time writing a script for a movie without also directing. It’s also worth noting that the acclaimed director took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2025’s “One Battle After Another.”

Spielberg continued discussing his dynamic with Anderson, revealing that they’d been in talks for the upcoming film since January.

“We’ve sat in screening rooms, and by the way, only on 35mm film, and watched dozens of Westerns,” the Hollywood legend said. From there, he praised the cast, specifically Murphy and Buckley, who he said were “the only two actors that could play these characters.”

According to him, “This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less than they deserve but maybe more than they can handle. Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this.”

Spielberg went on to note that this will serve as Murphy and Buckley’s first time working together.

The ‘Disclosure Day’ Director Has Been Open About Plans to Make a Western

Getty Steven Spielberg at an Oscars luncheon in February 2026.

Spielberg has spoken openly over the years about his desire to direct a western. One of the most recent instances came in March during an appearance at South by Southwest. Per The Wrap, he said, “And I want to shoot it in Texas.”

“There’s going to be horses. And guns. And there will be no tropes. There will be no stereotypes,” he added. Later in the conversation, the director was asked if there was anything else he’d like to do in his storied career. In response, Spielberg reiterated his desire to make a western film.

“Without giving too much away, it’s something I’m currently developing,” the filmmaker added. “And it kicks [butt].”

Spielberg’s most recent movie, “Disclosure Day,” was released in June 2026. To date, it has made $247,773,687 at the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it opened with $44,530,925 in the US.