A fire broke out at Will Smith’s $42 million Calabasas, California, property early Monday morning, prompting a response from local authorities.

Page Six reported that a call came in around midnight about a structure fire at the sprawling 150-acre estate. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to the outlet that the blaze had been extinguished.

What We Know So Far About the Fire

According to TMZ, deputies responded to a call about a fire at the property at approximately 12:04 a.m. When officials arrived, they discovered that a storage shed was burning. The fire department subsequently put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, TMZ reported. It is also unclear whether Smith or his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was at the property when the incident occurred.

News of the fire quickly prompted concern among fans, who took to social media to express hope that everyone was safe.

The incident comes several years after another fire affected the couple’s home. In 2021, the property underwent renovations following a blaze that originated in the basement.

At the time, a source close to the family reassured Page Six that everyone was okay after the scary incident.

“They are all fine and in the home,” the source said, explaining that the flames started in the basement. “A fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.”

Smith had also spoken publicly about his concerns for the property during a major Southern California wildfire in 2018.

As the Woolsey Fire spread through the region, destroying or damaging several homes, the actor shared an update with his Instagram followers. He described the situation as “very scary” while explaining how close the flames were to his family’s home.

“I’m going up to a higher place to take a look out at the fire. We’re probably about eight miles away from it,” the Oscar winner said in the video.

At the time, the family had not yet been instructed to evacuate. However, Smith explained that his daughter Willow was worried about the approaching fire and wanted him to assess the situation.

“We haven’t been told to evacuate just yet, but [my daughter], Willow, is nervous so she made me go outside and look and make a daddy assessment,” the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum continued.

The Family Had to Previously Evacuate

More recently, the family reportedly faced another close call during the devastating Palisades wildfire in January 2025. Smith’s family was reportedly forced to evacuate as the fire spread, although the actor did not publicly comment on the situation.

The latest incident adds to the family’s history of dealing with wildfire concerns in Southern California. However, Monday’s fire was reported to have involved a storage shed on the estate rather than the main residence.

Authorities have not publicly identified what caused the blaze, and further details about the incident have not been confirmed.

Prior to the fire, Will and Jada Pinkett were spotted in Malibu on Saturday. The two were joined by their children Jaden and Willow.

Will’s mom and Jada’s mother were also present for the family outing.