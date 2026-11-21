Alexia Jayy is facing a difficult new chapter after a devastating fire destroyed her Alabama home, leaving the singer and her family to rebuild.

The season 29 winner of “The Voice” shared the heartbreaking news after a fire broke out at her home in Mobile, Alabama, on Nov. 20. According to TMZ, which cited a representative for the singer, the blaze began around 5 p.m. Jayy and her two children were able to escape safely, but the contents of the home were destroyed.

Although the structure was still standing, the family lost their belongings in the fire.

Jayy later addressed the incident in an emotional statement on Instagram, explaining that her family had already been preparing for an upcoming move when the disaster happened.

“On November 20, my family and I experienced a devastating house fire while we were already in the middle of preparing for an upcoming move,” she wrote.

Earlier that day, Jayy had been removing items from the home before deciding to take a short nap. Her son was staying at her grandmother’s house and called because he wanted to show his mother what he had learned to cook.

Jayy said she got up and went to see him. The situation changed in a matter of minutes.

“Less than six minutes after leaving, we received the call that our house was on fire,” she shared.

The singer said the family lost many of their possessions but emphasized how grateful she was that everyone made it out without physical injuries.

“In such a short moment, so much changed,” she wrote. “We lost many of our belongings, and while we are incredibly thankful that everyone survived and no one was physically injured, we are now facing the heartbreaking reality of starting over after losing so much.”

Jayy explained that her family now needs help replacing basic household necessities, including clothing, shoes, furniture, beds, mattresses, appliances and electronics.

She also shared that people can support the family through a donation link in her Instagram bio.

“This has been an unexpected hardship, and we are doing our best to rebuild one step at a time,” she wrote.

Despite the loss, Jayy expressed gratitude that her loved ones survived and said she was relying on her faith as they begin the recovery process.

“We are beyond grateful that our family is alive and safe, and we are trusting God to carry us through the days ahead,” she added.

She encouraged those who could not donate to share her story or keep her family in their prayers, emphasizing that every act of kindness would make a difference.

The fire comes during an important period in Jayy’s career. She recently released her album “Break Your Heart” and made history by winning season 29 of “The Voice.”

Competing as a member of Team Adam, Jayy became the first Black woman to win the NBC singing competition. Following her victory, she revealed that she planned to use her $100,000 prize to help purchase a home in Alabama.

News of the fire prompted an outpouring of sympathy from fans, who shared messages of encouragement and prayers in the comments.

“send you love and prayers,” one person wrote.

“I pray no one was harmed and that she gets everything lost and more,” another commented.

“Omg!!This is horrible!!! Praying for her!!” a third added.

For now, Jayy and her family are focused on rebuilding after losing so much, while holding on to what matters most: their safety and each other.