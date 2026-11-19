Reba McEntire sure knows how to steal the show, even in movies.

The former “The Voice” coach, 71, was featured in the debut trailer for “The Comeback King,” starring Glen Powell.

In the clip, the country singer tackles Powell’s character, Aubrey King, to the ground before pulling out a pocket knife.

“I’m Reba frickin’ McEntire,” she declares. “How do you wanna die?”

Reba McEntire’s Acting Career

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McEntire has built an acting career alongside her success in country music, taking on roles in feature films, television movies, sitcoms, and animated projects over the years.

The singer made her big-screen debut in the 1990 science-fiction horror comedy “Tremors,” starring alongside Kevin Bacon and Michael Gross. She played Heather Gummer, a survivalist who helps fight off giant underground creatures. The film became a cult favorite and introduced audiences to McEntire’s acting abilities.

After her early film roles, McEntire continued to add acting credits to her résumé. She appeared in Rob Reiner’s “North” and “The Little Rascals,” both released in 1994.

She also joined the cast of the 2001 dark comedy “One Night at McCool’s,” which featured Matt Dillon, Liv Tyler, and Michael Douglas.

McEntire has also taken on voice roles in animated films. She voiced Betsy the cow in “Charlotte’s Web” and “Dixie in The Fox and the Hound 2,” both released in 2006. She later returned to the recording booth for the 2019 animated comedy “Spies in Disguise.”

On television, McEntire found another major acting opportunity with her own sitcom, “Reba,” which aired from 2001 to 2007. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

She later starred in the ABC comedy “Malibu Country” and played traveling judge Kim Wheeler in the 2023 Lifetime movie “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer.”

More recently, McEntire returned to sitcoms with NBC’s “Happy’s Place,” where she reunited with her former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman.

A Closer Look at ‘The Comeback King’

“The Comeback King” follows country music superstar Aubrey King, whose career takes a nosedive after a messy breakup with his pop star girlfriend, Missy (Madelyn Cline).

With his career on pause, Aubrey steps away from the spotlight and heads back to college to finish his degree. There, he meets Sam (Cristin Milioti), a no-nonsense professor who isn’t particularly impressed by his celebrity status. As he navigates life outside the music industry, Aubrey begins to rethink his career and figure out what he really wants to say through his songs.

Also starring in the film are Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Tig Notaro, Leanne Morgan, Stavros Halkias, and Li Jin Hao. Country music fans will also recognize several familiar faces, as real-life stars McEntire, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Brandi Carlile, and Luke Bryan make appearances.

“The Comeback King” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 5, 2027.