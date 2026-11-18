Alex Warren opened up about his wife Kouvr Annon’s love for Taylor Swift.

During the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15, the 26-year-old “The Voice” Battle Advisor for Team Adam reacted to Swift, 36, being the most nominated person of the night.

On the orange carpet, Extra special correspondent Juliano Valdi asked Warren which Swift album best matched his current mood.

“Well, my wife is a big Swiftie, so, I have to answer this very carefully or else she’ll be very upset with me,” Warren added. “”I would say ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is a great album and I think that you know when you look at the body of her work and everything, it’s been really cool what she’s been able to accomplish.”

He continued, “So, right now, I do feel like a showgirl hosting this award show. So, I’m going to pick that one.”

Alex Warren Came Prepared at 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards

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Warren, who hosted this year’s event, shared his excitement about being part of the show.

“I think that this is one of the the funnest moments I’ve had on TV… Everyone here is having a fun time, you know, and these kids are just here just to enjoy it,” he said.

Warren also came prepared for this year’s Kids Choice Awards, having learned his lesson after getting slimed at last year’s show.

“I made the mistake last year where they told me I wasn’t going to get slimed, and I got slimed and I didn’t have a change of clothes,” Warren recalled. “So, that Uber ride home was horrendous… I’ve brought extra clothes on the off chance it happens.”

Alex Warren Reveals What He’s Thankful For

Meanwhile, Warren also revealed what he’s thankful for and his plans for Thanksgiving.

“I am very grateful for the last year of my life, but I think the biggest thing for me to be grateful for is my family and my wife,” he added. “And so, I’m going to spend a lot of time with them in an industry that I’m not really able to spend much time with them. So, I’m excited to go home and hang out with the family.”

Fresh off his 2027 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, Warren is gearing up to hit the road again with his upcoming “Finding (More) Family On The Road” tour.

The North American leg is scheduled to launch April 5 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before concluding May 15 in Birmingham, Alabama. Along the way, the singer will bring his show to several other cities, including Tampa, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Fans attending the spring 2027 dates will also get to see special guests Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia, who are set to join Warren throughout the North American run.